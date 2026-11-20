The three-minute preview goes behind the scenes of Tony Gilroy’s music-centered film ahead of its December theatrical release.

Before Pedro Pascal’s cellist takes to the big screen in Behemoth!, a new streaming preview on Disney+ and Hulu offers a behind-the-scenes look at the music-centered film from Andor creator Tony Gilroy.

What's Happening:

Behemoth! | A Special Look is now available on Disney+ and Hulu. The behind-the-scenes preview arrives ahead of the Searchlight Pictures film’s December 4 theatrical release.

The preview focuses on Pascal's time learning to play the cello so that he could adequately represent his character on screen. Pascal admits the idea of learning to play the cello scared him initially.

Tony Gilroy says that because there was so much cello playing in the film, Pascal needed to be believable. The actor went through "Cello Boot Camp" in order to learn to play, at least well enough to make it work on screen.

Written and directed by Gilroy, Behemoth! stars Pascal as Alex Serian, a gifted cellist who returns to Los Angeles after 20 years on the road. Olivia Wilde, Eva Victor, and Will Arnett are also among the cast.

The film’s soundtrack is already available to stream. Its music comes from nine composers working as the Behemoth! Collective, including Michael Giacchino, Henry Jackman, and Alan Silvestri.

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