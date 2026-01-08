Family Secrets: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at Searchlight Pictures' "Rental Family"

Hear from cast and crew as they take about the creative process of making the critically acclaimed film.

Hollywood’s sweetheart Brendan Fraser is starring in a new Searchlight Pictures’ film called Rental Family. Take a behind the scenes look at the new film!

Over on YouTube, On The Red Carpet has shared a behind the scenes look at the Searchlight Pictures film Rental Family, offering a look behind the camera into the story, performances, and creative process behind the film.

Rental Family follows Philip (Brendan Fraser), an American actor who has been living in Tokyo for years and unexpectedly becomes involved with a rental family agency, a business where people hire emotional surrogates to fill gaps in their lives.

As Philip takes on roles for strangers, including acting as a father figure for a young girl, he begins to confront his own loneliness, identity, and longing for connection in a foreign culture.

The featurette explores how the film uses Tokyo’s unique urban landscape to reflect isolation and intimacy, while examining themes of found family, grief, and belonging.

Director Hikari discusses her personal connection to the story and her commitment to authenticity, both culturally and emotionally, while the cast reflects on building sincere performances rooted in vulnerability.

The behind the scenes look also highlights the film’s score, which follows Philip’s emotional journey, and the collaborative approach between director, cast, and composers.

Check out the approximately 23 minute Rental Family ABC Special below:

Also free on YouTube, Searchlight Pictures shared an in-depth behind the scenes look of Is This Thing On?.

Is This Thing On? follows Alex Novak, a man navigating divorce and midlife uncertainty, who unexpectedly finds a new sense of purpose through stand-up comedy.

As he rebuilds his identity, his ever-changing relationship with his ex-wife Tess forces both of them to confront unresolved emotions, honesty, and the potential of second chances.

Make sure you check out that behind the scenes look as well.

