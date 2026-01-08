Turn This Thing On: Check Out A Behind the Scenes Look of Searchlight's "Is This Thing On?"

The special arrives from ABC, and is now streaming free!

Searchlight Pictures is sharing a detailed behind the scenes look at their new film Is This Thing On?, now available to enjoy for free!

What’s Happening:

Over on YouTube, Searchlight Pictures has shared an ABC Special highlighting a behind the scenes look of the film Is This Thing On?.

Is This Thing On? follows Alex Novak, a man navigating divorce and midlife uncertainty, who unexpectedly finds a new sense of purpose through stand-up comedy.

As he rebuilds his identity, his ever-changing relationship with his ex-wife Tess forces both of them to confront unresolved emotions, honesty, and the potential of second chances.

The special takes viewers into the process of making the film, including preparation from the actors, costume design, and director Bradley Cooper’s cinematic approach to capturing these characters.

Will Arnett’s character, Alex Novak, discovers stand-up during his divorce, using it as a path toward growth and self-awareness.

Laura Dern’s character, Tess, is a former Olympic athlete working through feelings of stagnation and rediscovering her identity.

The special also highlights Will Arnett’s stand-up comedy preparation for the role.

The full special rings in at about 23 minutes and is a really special look at the critically acclaimed film.

Will Arnett Joins Behemoth!:

Will Arnett has been announced to replace David Harbour in Searchlight and Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth!.

The actor is rumored to have stepped away to take time to rest after the massive rollout of the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Plot details remain limited, however, an official logline for Behemoth! says the film follows a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles.

Arnett will star alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde in the new feature.

Read More Searchlight Pictures:

