Turn This Thing On: Check Out A Behind the Scenes Look of Searchlight's "Is This Thing On?"
The special arrives from ABC, and is now streaming free!
Searchlight Pictures is sharing a detailed behind the scenes look at their new film Is This Thing On?, now available to enjoy for free!
What’s Happening:
- Over on YouTube, Searchlight Pictures has shared an ABC Special highlighting a behind the scenes look of the film Is This Thing On?.
- Is This Thing On? follows Alex Novak, a man navigating divorce and midlife uncertainty, who unexpectedly finds a new sense of purpose through stand-up comedy.
- As he rebuilds his identity, his ever-changing relationship with his ex-wife Tess forces both of them to confront unresolved emotions, honesty, and the potential of second chances.
- The special takes viewers into the process of making the film, including preparation from the actors, costume design, and director Bradley Cooper’s cinematic approach to capturing these characters.
- Will Arnett’s character, Alex Novak, discovers stand-up during his divorce, using it as a path toward growth and self-awareness.
- Laura Dern’s character, Tess, is a former Olympic athlete working through feelings of stagnation and rediscovering her identity.
- The special also highlights Will Arnett’s stand-up comedy preparation for the role.
- The full special rings in at about 23 minutes and is a really special look at the critically acclaimed film.
Will Arnett Joins Behemoth!:
- Will Arnett has been announced to replace David Harbour in Searchlight and Tony Gilroy’s Behemoth!.
- The actor is rumored to have stepped away to take time to rest after the massive rollout of the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.
- Plot details remain limited, however, an official logline for Behemoth! says the film follows a musician from a family of musicians who returns to Los Angeles.
- Arnett will star alongside Pedro Pascal and Olivia Wilde in the new feature.
