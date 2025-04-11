Candace Takes Over the “Phineas and Ferb” Theme Song in a New Promo for the Show’s Return

It seems Candace has some new skills at her disposal that she’s excited to use to get her brothers in trouble

As the long-awaited return of Phineas and Ferb approaches, a new take on the show’s theme song has been provided by Candace, the sister/step-sister to the show’s title characters.

What’s Happening:

Following a Dr. Doofenshmirtz version of the theme song

Candace (voiced, as always, by Ashley Tisdale) has plenty to share in her version of the song, as she reveals all the ways she’s going to eavesdrop on her brothers and finally get them in trouble.

As it turns out, Candace has some new tricks up her sleeve, as she sings “In the last year, I got way into science! Now sequencing your DNA!"

However, a surprise is in store for Candace when she learns how Phineas and Ferb react to her song.

The new season of Phineas and Ferb will premiere Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel Disney+

will premiere Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on A special sneak peek will debut Monday, May 26, at 11:35 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Channel YouTube.

More on Phineas and Ferb’s Return: