Candace Takes Over the “Phineas and Ferb” Theme Song in a New Promo for the Show’s Return
It seems Candace has some new skills at her disposal that she’s excited to use to get her brothers in trouble
As the long-awaited return of Phineas and Ferb approaches, a new take on the show’s theme song has been provided by Candace, the sister/step-sister to the show’s title characters.
What’s Happening:
- Following a Dr. Doofenshmirtz version of the theme song released earlier this year, it’s now Candace’s turn at the mic.
- Candace (voiced, as always, by Ashley Tisdale) has plenty to share in her version of the song, as she reveals all the ways she’s going to eavesdrop on her brothers and finally get them in trouble.
- As it turns out, Candace has some new tricks up her sleeve, as she sings “In the last year, I got way into science! Now sequencing your DNA!"
- However, a surprise is in store for Candace when she learns how Phineas and Ferb react to her song.
- The new season of Phineas and Ferb will premiere Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes, and the first episode will be available the same day on Disney Channel YouTube. The first 10 episodes of the season will premiere Friday, June 6, on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets, with additional markets to follow later this year. The episodes will also be available to stream on Disney Channel on Demand.
- A special sneak peek will debut Monday, May 26, at 11:35 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Channel YouTube.
More on Phineas and Ferb’s Return:
