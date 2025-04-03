Original Animated Shorts, Music and Must-Have Merch to Accompany the Return of “Phineas and Ferb” This Summer
Aside from watching the show itself, see all the other ways you can celebrate the return of the beloved animated series.
The first trailer for the highly-anticipated return of Phineas and Ferb was shared today, and alongside it, we’ve got a lot of fun extras coming – including original animated shorts, music releases and collectibles.
What’s Happening:
- Ten years following its last season, Phineas and Ferb will return to Disney Channel on Thursday, June 5th – and the first trailer for the season was shared earlier today.
- Alongside the trailer, a slew of extra content has also been revealed to debut throughout the year.
- New animated shorts will debut on Disney Channel, Disney+ and other Disney-owned YouTube channels this summer, including:
- Lofi: Phineas and Ferb will be released on May 9th and will feature 10 songs from the original series reimagined in a relaxing lo-fi style.
- The original soundtrack, including 13 songs, will be available on June 6th on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and other digital platforms.
- Finally, fans can look forward to an exciting array of all-new collectibles, comics, apparel and more. Items include a Classic Comics Collection, the first-ever Funko Pop! line that is inspired by the series and a collection of Marvel Comics Variant Covers.
