Celebrate Arch-Enemy Day Off in the Latest "Chibi Tiny Tales" Short on Disney Channel

Hey, everyone needs a break, am I right?

Who says enemies can't be friends? The latest installment of Chibi Tiny Tales proves that as their animated world takes and Arch-Enemy Day Off with some friends from Phineas and Ferb.

What’s Happening:

The latest Chibi Tiny Tales has arrived on Disney Channel, and now we get to see what happens when the biggest enemies and rivals get to spend a day off.

At least, that’s what happens with Perry the Platypus and Dr. Doofenschmirtz from the hit series, Phineas and Ferb, get to spend a day not going after each other.

Early in the new short, we (and the characters) are reminded that it’s Arch-Enemy Day Off, and the two venture off for a day of fun together.

Fans of Disney animated TV shows, past and present, will surely enjoy all the other rivals that are featured throughout the short.

Together, they enjoy a photo booth, some lunch, and even a viewing of Hamster and Gretel inside a theater full of other Arch-Enemies, including Luz and Belos from The Owl House.

The day is capped off as the two share friendship bracelets, though Doof gets his special bracelet just after the conclusion of Arch-Enemy Day.

Check out the full short below.

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts, various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia. On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

This is our first Chibi adventure since we’ve seen a number of holiday shorts from the Chibi world, including a snow day cleanup with the gang from Big City Greens, a holiday mashup between Big City Greens and Phineas and Ferb. We even got a special holiday retelling of Prep & Landing!

The new season of Phineas & Ferb follows the inventive step brothers as they tackle another 104 days of summer. Candace is more determined than ever to finally bust her little brothers while their pet platypus, Perry, continues to lead a double life as the suave Agent P – whose sole mission is to thwart Dr. Doofenshmirtz from taking over the Tristate area.

