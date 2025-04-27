Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson Crash El Capitan Screening of "Revenge of the Sith"

They really said "Hello there!"

As Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith celebrates its 20th anniversary with a triumphant theatrical return, guests seeing the film at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre were surprised with an appearance from Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson.

May the Force Be With You:

Star Wars shared a heartwarming clip on X of the surprise appearance at a screening of Star Wars: Episode 3 – Revenge of the Sith at Disney's El Capitan Theatre.

The historic Hollywood theatre erupted into cheers as the Anakin Skywalker and Mace Windu actors took to the stage to welcome fans to the screening.

Lightsabers illuminated both seating levels as fans soaked up the moment with Star Wars royalty.

Anakin Skywalker and Mace Windu walk into the movies together…



Last night, Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson surprised fans celebrating the 20th anniversary of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. https://t.co/R2ebrmrJ2F pic.twitter.com/ehh86IygUI — Star Wars (@starwars) April 26, 2025

Revenge of the Sith marks the grand finale of Star Wars’ prequel trilogy. The epic conclusion of the saga sees Anakin succumb to the dark side with the implementation of Order 66 and his eventual transformation into Darth Vader.

The film also directly ties the prequel trilogy to the original Star Wars: A New Hope.

While Christensen and Jackson’s appearance made the screening extra special for fans, the real thrill is getting to see Revenge of the Sith back on the big screen.

For those interested in checking out a screening of the film can visit Fandango.

Revenge of the Sith officially celebrates its 20th anniversary on May 19th.

