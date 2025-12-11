Original Chronicles of Narnia Cast Recreates Iconic Set Photo with Director Andrew Adamson

The four Pevensie actors and their director reunite in London to celebrate two decades since filming began.

Georgie Henley has shared a touching tribute to the 20th anniversary of the production of The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, revealing a heartwarming reunion in London.

What’s Happening:

Georgie Henley, best known for her role as Lucy Pevensie, took to Instagram to share a "then and now" comparison featuring the original quartet of Pevensie siblings and director Andrew Adamson.

The group recreated a candid behind-the-scenes photo taken during the filming of the 2005 blockbuster.

The photo features Henley alongside Skandar Keynes (Edmund), William Moseley (Peter), and Anna Popplewell (Susan) posing on a bench with Adamson.

In the recreation, taken this past August while Adamson was visiting London, the cast mimics their original expressions, with Henley playfully screaming while the others embrace.

In her caption, Henley celebrated the milestone, writing, "20 years!!!!!! We had to recreate this photo in August when Andrew was in London. I don’t really have the words except thank you Andrew for creating real life magic and letting us be a part of it."

This reunion marks a significant milestone for the cast, who have remained close since filming the Disney and Walden Media adaptation.

While the franchise eventually spanned three films, this specific lineup of actors and director launched the series that became a global phenomenon.

Henley concluded her post by thanking the fans who continue to support the film two decades later, stating, "How beyond lucky we are!!"

The Disney Era of Narnia

Before the franchise rights moved to 20th Century Fox and eventually to Netflix for upcoming adaptations, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was a promising start for a Disney live-action cinema franchise.

Released in December 2005, the film was a critical and commercial smash, grossing over $745 million worldwide.

It was lauded for its visual effects, bringing C.S. Lewis’s Aslan to life with CGI that holds up remarkably well today, and for the practical makeup effects by KNB EFX Group, which won an Academy Award.

For a generation of fans, this specific cast defines the characters of Peter, Susan, Edmund, and Lucy.

While Prince Caspian (2008) and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010) continued the story, the 2005 film directed by Adamson remains the most successful adaptation of Lewis’s work to date.

