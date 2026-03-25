Lebo M Files Lawsuit Against Comedian Over "Circle of Life" Translation Dispute

The composer of the iconic chant seeks legal action following viral social media back-and-forth.
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A Grammy-award winning composer is heading to federal court to protect the cultural integrity of one of Disney's most recognizable musical arrangements.

What’s Happening:

  • Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi.
  • The lawsuit claims Jonasi intentionally misrepresented and mocked the Zulu and Xhosa lyrics of the Circle of Life opening chant.
  • Jonasi allegedly used his stand-up routine and podcast appearances to provide a false translation of the lyrics, which Morake claims damages his reputation and the song's cultural significance.
  • In Jonasi's bit, he jokes that the translation is "Look! There is a lion. Oh my God!"
  • While the comedian's version has gone viral, Disney’s official translation of "Nants’ingonyama bagithi Baba" remains: “All hail the king, we all bow in the presence of the king.”
  • The legal filing follows a period of public back-and-forth between the two artists on various social media platforms.
  • Learnmore Jonasi was served papers while doing his standup routine.

About Lebo M:

  • Lebo M was a political exile from South Africa living in the U.S. when he was scouted by Hans Zimmer to add authentic African vocals and arrangements to The Lion King (1994).
  • His voice is the very first thing heard in the original film; he performed the opening Zulu chant that introduces Circle of Life.
  • Beyond the original film, Morake was instrumental in the music for the Broadway production of The Lion King, which has become one of the highest-grossing stage musicals of all time.
  • He returned to work on the 2019 remake of the film, ensuring the musical legacy remained consistent across generations.
  • In South Africa his work is credited with bringing South African choral arrangements to a global mainstream audience.

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Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
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