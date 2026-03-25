Lebo M Files Lawsuit Against Comedian Over "Circle of Life" Translation Dispute

The composer of the iconic chant seeks legal action following viral social media back-and-forth.

A Grammy-award winning composer is heading to federal court to protect the cultural integrity of one of Disney's most recognizable musical arrangements.

What’s Happening:

Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi.

The lawsuit claims Jonasi intentionally misrepresented and mocked the Zulu and Xhosa lyrics of the Circle of Life opening chant.

Jonasi allegedly used his stand-up routine and podcast appearances to provide a false translation of the lyrics, which Morake claims damages his reputation and the song's cultural significance.

In Jonasi's bit, he jokes that the translation is "Look! There is a lion. Oh my God!"

While the comedian's version has gone viral, Disney’s official translation of "Nants’ingonyama bagithi Baba" remains: “All hail the king, we all bow in the presence of the king.”

The legal filing follows a period of public back-and-forth between the two artists on various social media platforms.

Learnmore Jonasi was served papers while doing his standup routine.

About Lebo M:

Lebo M was a political exile from South Africa living in the U.S. when he was scouted by Hans Zimmer to add authentic African vocals and arrangements to The Lion King (1994).

His voice is the very first thing heard in the original film; he performed the opening Zulu chant that introduces Circle of Life.

Beyond the original film, Morake was instrumental in the music for the Broadway production of The Lion King, which has become one of the highest-grossing stage musicals of all time.

He returned to work on the 2019 remake of the film, ensuring the musical legacy remained consistent across generations.

In South Africa his work is credited with bringing South African choral arrangements to a global mainstream audience.

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