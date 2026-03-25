Lebo M Files Lawsuit Against Comedian Over "Circle of Life" Translation Dispute
The composer of the iconic chant seeks legal action following viral social media back-and-forth.
A Grammy-award winning composer is heading to federal court to protect the cultural integrity of one of Disney's most recognizable musical arrangements.
What’s Happening:
- Lebohang “Lebo M” Morake has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles against Zimbabwean comedian Learnmore Jonasi.
- The lawsuit claims Jonasi intentionally misrepresented and mocked the Zulu and Xhosa lyrics of the Circle of Life opening chant.
- Jonasi allegedly used his stand-up routine and podcast appearances to provide a false translation of the lyrics, which Morake claims damages his reputation and the song's cultural significance.
- In Jonasi's bit, he jokes that the translation is "Look! There is a lion. Oh my God!"
- While the comedian's version has gone viral, Disney’s official translation of "Nants’ingonyama bagithi Baba" remains: “All hail the king, we all bow in the presence of the king.”
- The legal filing follows a period of public back-and-forth between the two artists on various social media platforms.
- Learnmore Jonasi was served papers while doing his standup routine.
About Lebo M:
- Lebo M was a political exile from South Africa living in the U.S. when he was scouted by Hans Zimmer to add authentic African vocals and arrangements to The Lion King (1994).
- His voice is the very first thing heard in the original film; he performed the opening Zulu chant that introduces Circle of Life.
- Beyond the original film, Morake was instrumental in the music for the Broadway production of The Lion King, which has become one of the highest-grossing stage musicals of all time.
- He returned to work on the 2019 remake of the film, ensuring the musical legacy remained consistent across generations.
- In South Africa his work is credited with bringing South African choral arrangements to a global mainstream audience.
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