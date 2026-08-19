Curtis Lum Joins "The Rookie: North" for Season 3

The "Night Agent" actor will recur as Officer Charley Furst on ABC’s The Rookie spinoff and guest star in Prime Video’s Cross.

Curtis Lum is adding two major television projects to his growing résumé, with the actor set to appear in both ABC’s upcoming The Rookie: North and Prime Video’s Cross Season 3.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Lum, known for roles in Netflix’s The Night Agent and AMC’s The Audacity, will take on recurring and guest roles across the two crime-focused series, giving fans another opportunity to see the Canadian actor in high-stakes television dramas.

On The Rookie: North, Lum will recur as Officer Charley Furst. The character is described as a cheerful, relaxed officer who has developed a reputation for taking the path of least resistance when it comes to his job.

The new ABC series expands the world established by The Rookie, shifting the action to Pierce County and introducing a new group of characters led by Jay Ellis. Ellis stars as Alex Holland, a man who never expected a midlife crisis to completely change the direction of his life.

After a violent home invasion reignites a sense of purpose, Alex decides to join the Pierce County Police Department as a rookie. His new career takes him from the urban coast to rural forests, where help can be much farther away than it would be in a traditional city police department.

As Alex attempts to prove himself, he will have to navigate skeptical colleagues, fellow rookies and his own history of unfinished commitments while trying to determine whether becoming a police officer is finally the purpose he has been searching for.

Lum joins a cast that includes Chris Sullivan, Karen Fukuhara, Froy Gutierrez, Janet Montgomery, Mya Lowe and Malik Watson. The Rookie: North is currently scheduled to premiere in 2027.

Alexi Hawley serves as writer and executive producer, with Nathan Fillion, Mark Gordon, Bill Norcross and Michelle Chapman also executive producing. Ellis is attached as a producer.

Lum will also enter the world of James Patterson’s Alex Cross with a guest-starring role in the third season of Prime Video’s Cross. He will portray F.W. Jung, a highly discreet fixer who works for powerful clients and specializes in solving problems through meticulous planning and efficiency.

Jung is described as pragmatic and unemotional, approaching every situation as a problem that needs to be solved. His quiet and calculated nature makes him a potentially formidable presence in the series as Cross continues to expand its high-stakes crime world.

Season 3 will continue to build on the thriller’s established world while introducing new characters and challenges for Cross.

The series was developed for television by showrunner and executive producer Ben Watkins and is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Paramount Television Studios. Watkins continues to lead the series as it moves into its third season.

The two new roles arrive during a particularly busy period for Lum. He recently appeared in the third season of Netflix’s The Night Agent, adding another major streaming thriller to his growing list of credits.

He can also currently be seen in AMC’s The Audacity, where he plays Tim Kwan. Lum is set to reprise that role for the series’ upcoming second season.

His upcoming film projects will expand his work beyond television as well. Lum will appear in Lionsgate’s action thriller Karoshi and will make his feature-film leading debut in The Chinatown Diner from director Lawrence Le Lam.

Next year, Lum is also expected to lead an ensemble cast in New Diamond Restaurant from filmmaker Milton Ng, with Lum additionally serving as a producer on the project.

With appearances in two high-profile crime dramas, a continuing role on The Audacity and several feature films on the horizon, Lum is quickly building a diverse slate across broadcast television, streaming and film. His roles in The Rookie: North and Cross will allow him to bring two very different characters into already established television universes.

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