ABC News Live Launches Four New Programs Across Disney+, Hulu and More

New programming covers everything from pop culture and trending topics to high-profile trials and health news.

ABC News Live is expanding its multi-platform lineup with four new programs: All Access with Linsey Davis, Searched, Burden of Proof and Doctor’s Note.

What's Happening

The new programming will be available across Disney+, Hulu, ABC News Live and ABC News digital platforms, as well as through the ABC News Podcast Network.

The slate will cover a variety of timely topics, including interviews with major newsmakers, trending search topics, high-profile legal cases and health questions.

All Access with Linsey Davis premieres in September and will feature weekly 30-minute conversations with celebrities, politicians, athletes and cultural figures.

The series will be hosted by Linsey Davis, anchor of World News Tonight Sunday and Prime.

Each episode will focus on the people and personalities currently making headlines and influencing the cultural conversation.

Searched is a daily program looking at the questions and stories audiences are searching for online.

Hosted by Gio Benitez and Ashan Singh, the series will use real-time data from search engines and social media platforms to identify and explore trending topics.

Burden of Proof launched on August 17 and focuses on some of the most talked-about trials and legal proceedings.

Ike Ejiochi and Perry Russom host alongside a panel of ABC News legal experts and analysts.

The series launches with coverage of the trial of Duane “Keffe D” Davis, who is charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur. A preview covering jury selection and the background of the case debuted on August 14.

Doctor’s Note will debut this fall as a weekly series covering health trends, habits, medical questions and common myths.

The series will be hosted by ABC News chief medical correspondent Dr. Tara Narula and medical correspondent Dr. Darien Sutton.

The goal is to provide viewers with medical facts, context and practical information for living healthier and safer lives.

What They're Saying:

Seni Tienabeso, vice president of ABC News Live and Specialized Units: “Streaming gives us the ability to respond to our audience in real time. This new programming is built around the people, stories and topics viewers are actively searching for, pairing timely reporting with trusted experts and meaningful context on what’s driving today’s headlines. By launching first on streaming and then expanding across audio and digital platforms, we are meeting viewers wherever they are while deepening our connection with the audiences who rely on us every day.”

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