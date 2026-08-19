FX Reunites "Sons of Anarchy" Cast for Charlie Hunnam's Meta-Thriller "Legends"

"Sons of Anarchy" stars Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal and more will play themselves in the new FX limited series.
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FX has announced Legends, a new original limited series from Charlie Hunnam that will bring together a number of stars from the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy.

What's Happening:

  • The meta-thriller begins when the cast of Sons of Anarchy reunites at a fan convention more than a decade later. However, the reunion takes an unexpected turn when the line between fiction and reality begins to blur, and the fractured brotherhood finds itself facing a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they encountered on the show.
  • Adding to the meta nature of the series, the stars will all be playing themselves.
  • Hunnam will be joined by fellow Sons of Anarchy alumni:
    • Ron Perlman
    • Katey Sagal
    • Maggie Siff
    • Mark Boone Junior
    • Tommy Flanagan
    • Kim Coates
    • Theo Rossi
  • Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.
  • FX Entertainment President Nick Grad praised Hunnam’s concept, calling it a “bold and entertaining vision” that serves as both a love letter to “Sons of Anarchy” and a playful twist on what fans think they know about the cast.
  • Legends was developed by Hunnam and Jonathan Groff, who will also serve as executive producers. Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel and Jackie Cohn will also executive produce.
  • The limited series will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television.
  • Hunnam is returning to FX on the heels of his critically acclaimed performance as the titular serial killer in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award, and Critics Choice Award.

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