FX Reunites "Sons of Anarchy" Cast for Charlie Hunnam's Meta-Thriller "Legends"
"Sons of Anarchy" stars Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal and more will play themselves in the new FX limited series.
FX has announced Legends, a new original limited series from Charlie Hunnam that will bring together a number of stars from the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy.
What's Happening:
- The meta-thriller begins when the cast of Sons of Anarchy reunites at a fan convention more than a decade later. However, the reunion takes an unexpected turn when the line between fiction and reality begins to blur, and the fractured brotherhood finds itself facing a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they encountered on the show.
- Adding to the meta nature of the series, the stars will all be playing themselves.
- Hunnam will be joined by fellow Sons of Anarchy alumni:
- Ron Perlman
- Katey Sagal
- Maggie Siff
- Mark Boone Junior
- Tommy Flanagan
- Kim Coates
- Theo Rossi
- Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.
- FX Entertainment President Nick Grad praised Hunnam’s concept, calling it a “bold and entertaining vision” that serves as both a love letter to “Sons of Anarchy” and a playful twist on what fans think they know about the cast.
- Legends was developed by Hunnam and Jonathan Groff, who will also serve as executive producers. Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel and Jackie Cohn will also executive produce.
- The limited series will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television.
- Hunnam is returning to FX on the heels of his critically acclaimed performance as the titular serial killer in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award, and Critics Choice Award.
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