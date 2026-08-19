FX Reunites "Sons of Anarchy" Cast for Charlie Hunnam's Meta-Thriller "Legends"

"Sons of Anarchy" stars Charlie Hunnam, Ron Perlman, Katey Sagal and more will play themselves in the new FX limited series.

FX has announced Legends, a new original limited series from Charlie Hunnam that will bring together a number of stars from the hit FX series Sons of Anarchy.

What's Happening:

The meta-thriller begins when the cast of Sons of Anarchy reunites at a fan convention more than a decade later. However, the reunion takes an unexpected turn when the line between fiction and reality begins to blur, and the fractured brotherhood finds itself facing a real-world threat more dangerous than anything they encountered on the show.

Adding to the meta nature of the series, the stars will all be playing themselves.

Hunnam will be joined by fellow Sons of Anarchy alumni: Ron Perlman Katey Sagal Maggie Siff Mark Boone Junior Tommy Flanagan Kim Coates Theo Rossi

Additional cast members will be announced at a later date.

FX Entertainment President Nick Grad praised Hunnam’s concept, calling it a “bold and entertaining vision” that serves as both a love letter to “Sons of Anarchy” and a playful twist on what fans think they know about the cast.

Legends was developed by Hunnam and Jonathan Groff, who will also serve as executive producers. Rob Mac, Nicholas Frenkel and Jackie Cohn will also executive produce.

The limited series will be produced by FX Productions and 20th Television.

Hunnam is returning to FX on the heels of his critically acclaimed performance as the titular serial killer in Monster: The Ed Gein Story, for which he was nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe, Actor Award, and Critics Choice Award.

More Disney TV News: