Exclusive: Cyclops Print Works Offers New and Rare Prints from Artist Tom Whalen – With a Special Offer for Laughing Place Readers!

Keep reading to find out how Laughing Place readers can save on these beautiful screen-prints.

Cyclops Print Works has debuted a new collection of outstanding Disney prints from artist Tom Whalen, and Laughing Place readers can make use of an exclusive offer.

What’s Happening:

Cyclops Print Works, a division of Collectors Editions, has a Muppetational new offer just for Laughing Place readers to go along with the release of a screen-print by Tom Whalen inspired by The Muppet Movie .

. A beautiful new screen-print featuring the Muppets is available in two variants, which includes a black paper variant and a highly exclusive, ultra-rare, rainbow reflective mirror variant that is limited to only EIGHT prints.

Additionally, many highly sought-after Whalen editions that have been sold out for years are being made available once again.

Be sure to act quickly to get the print you desire at CyclopsPrintWorks.com

Laughing Place readers can enjoy Free Shipping to U.S. addresses by making use of this special promo code: FREELAUGH.

More Disney Merchandise News:

Topps is gearing up to release a brand-new series of collectible trading cards

Give yourself a Disney Halloween treat with new products available just in time for the spookiest season of all! From home decor to toys and costumes, check out

Orbitkey, known for their key organization tools, has debuted new crossbody bags and signature keyrings

It has been a while, but the Disney Designer Collection is back

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!