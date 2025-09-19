Scores Are In: "Dancing With the Stars" Earns Highest Season Premiere Ratings Since 2020

While Dancing With the Stars may have been short a judge on its Season 34 premiere, the hit reality dance competition show saw the highest scores with viewers around America in five years.

ABC Dancing With the Stars premiered its 34th season on Tuesday, September 16th.

According to Variety

From the Season 33 premiere, Dancing With the Stars earned a 6% increase in total viewers and 49% increase in ratings from last year.

This is the largest premiere the series has seen since Season 29 in 2020, which also marked the first episode without former host Tom Bergeron and Ein Andrews.

The BBC produced series won the 8PM time slot over NBC's America's Got Talent with 23% more viewers and 182% higher ratings from adults 18-49.

with 23% more viewers and 182% higher ratings from adults 18-49. Beyond ratings, the Season 34 premiere saw 21 million votes cast, a 163% increase in votes cast from Season 33 premiere’s 8 million.

Social interactions were also up 58% at 2.7 million.

The high ratings don’t come as a surprise, as Season 33 ended on top, with the finale averaging nearly 8 million viewers and a 1.55 rating with adults 18-49.

This season also boasts an impressive cast with Steve Irwin’s son Robert Irwin, Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui, reality star and Zac Efron brother Dylan Efron, Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, Conan O’Brien side-kick Andy Richter, Boy Meets World ’s Danielle Fishel, The Parent Trap ’s Elaine Hendrix, and more!

You can catch new episodes of Dancing With the Stars every Tuesday at 8/7c on both ABC and live-streamed on Disney+

As per tradition, Dancing With the Stars has a stacked lineup of themed nights

With an obvious Wicked pun, fans of the hit Broadway musical will get to experience an exciting celebration of magical dance performances.

Before that, on October 7th, a special Disney Night honoring the Celebrate Happy Disneyland

Each week boasts a theme up until the November 25th finale.

