Golden Savings Come to Los Angeles as Melrose Avenue Becomes Mel’s Rose Avenue
A two-day event in Los Angeles celebrates the second season premiere of "The Golden Bacehlor" on ABC.
Fans of The Golden Bachelor in the Los Angeles area can celebrate the premiere of the show’s second season with some exclusive savings.
What’s Happening:
- The Golden Bachelor returns for its second season on September 24th, introducing a vibrant new cast of women ready for a chance at love with 66-year-old bachelor, Mel Owens.
- Ahead of the premiere, the show is taking over Melrose Avenue in LA with sparkle, romance, and surprises – plus a lineup of exclusive golden deals you won't want to miss!
- The iconic street will transform into Mel's Rose Avenue, where your first stop will be the Golden Garden, on the corner of La Cienega Blvd & Melrose Ave, where you can grab a Mel's Rose Avenue map – the key to unlocking special offers and discounts from beloved local restaurants and retailers.
- Once you've received your map, stick around the Golden Garden for immersive photo ops, golden roses, and "date cards" with exciting prizes.
- The participating locations and their discounts are as follows:
- Joe & The Juice (8532 Melrose Av) – Complimentary Juice
- Lululemon (8532 Melrose Ave) – 25% Off Purchase restrictions apply
- S.O.L. Strings of Life (609 N W Knoll Dr) – Complimentary Latte
- Wolf & Badger (8500 Melrose Ave) – 10% Off Purchase
- Alice & Olivia by Stacey Bendet (8501 Melrose Ave) – 25% Off Purchase exclusions apply
- E.P. & L.P. (603 N La Cienega Blvd) – Complimentary Fries Hours of Operation: 9/19: 4pm-6pm & 9/20 12pm-6pm
- Sweet Lady Jane (8360 Melrose Ave) – Complimentary Golden Cupcake
- Charmed LA (7967 Melrose Ave) – One Complimentary Charm
- Available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.
- The event takes place on Friday, September 19th and Saturday, September 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
More ABC News:
- ABC is removing Jimmy Kimmel Live! from its lineup “indefinitely" in response to comments Kimmel made regarding the killing of Charlie Kirk.
- Dancing with the Stars is back and the dance floor is set to explode with a highly anticipated lineup of theme night events for season 34, including the fan-favorite Disney night.
- This week, 20/20 travels to Aurora, Colorado to report on new evidence in the shocking case of a dentist found guilty of murdering his wife by poisoning her protein shakes.
- A special edition of 20/20 will celebrate the 70th anniversary of Disneyland with a look at its storied history and a glimpse into its future.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now