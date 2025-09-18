Golden Savings Come to Los Angeles as Melrose Avenue Becomes Mel’s Rose Avenue

A two-day event in Los Angeles celebrates the second season premiere of "The Golden Bacehlor" on ABC.

Fans of The Golden Bachelor in the Los Angeles area can celebrate the premiere of the show’s second season with some exclusive savings.

What’s Happening:

The Golden Bachelor returns for its second season

Ahead of the premiere, the show is taking over Melrose Avenue in LA with sparkle, romance, and surprises – plus a lineup of exclusive golden deals you won't want to miss!

The iconic street will transform into Mel's Rose Avenue, where your first stop will be the Golden Garden, on the corner of La Cienega Blvd & Melrose Ave, where you can grab a Mel's Rose Avenue map – the key to unlocking special offers and discounts from beloved local restaurants and retailers.

Once you've received your map, stick around the Golden Garden for immersive photo ops, golden roses, and "date cards" with exciting prizes.

The participating locations and their discounts are as follows: Joe & The Juice (8532 Melrose Av) – Complimentary Juice Lululemon (8532 Melrose Ave) – 25% Off Purchase restrictions apply S.O.L. Strings of Life (609 N W Knoll Dr) – Complimentary Latte Wolf & Badger (8500 Melrose Ave) – 10% Off Purchase Alice & Olivia by Stacey Bendet (8501 Melrose Ave) – 25% Off Purchase exclusions apply E.P. & L.P. (603 N La Cienega Blvd) – Complimentary Fries Hours of Operation: 9/19: 4pm-6pm & 9/20 12pm-6pm Sweet Lady Jane (8360 Melrose Ave) – Complimentary Golden Cupcake Charmed LA (7967 Melrose Ave) – One Complimentary Charm

Available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event takes place on Friday, September 19th and Saturday, September 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

