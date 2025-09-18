Golden Savings Come to Los Angeles as Melrose Avenue Becomes Mel’s Rose Avenue

A two-day event in Los Angeles celebrates the second season premiere of "The Golden Bacehlor" on ABC.
by |
Tags: , , , ,

Fans of The Golden Bachelor in the Los Angeles area can celebrate the premiere of the show’s second season with some exclusive savings.

What’s Happening:

  • The Golden Bachelor returns for its second season on September 24th, introducing a vibrant new cast of women ready for a chance at love with 66-year-old bachelor, Mel Owens.
  • Ahead of the premiere, the show is taking over Melrose Avenue in LA with sparkle, romance, and surprises – plus a lineup of exclusive golden deals you won't want to miss!
  • The iconic street will transform into Mel's Rose Avenue, where your first stop will be the Golden Garden, on the corner of La Cienega Blvd & Melrose Ave, where you can grab a Mel's Rose Avenue map – the key to unlocking special offers and discounts from beloved local restaurants and retailers.
  • Once you've received your map, stick around the Golden Garden for immersive photo ops, golden roses, and "date cards" with exciting prizes.

  • The participating locations and their discounts are as follows:
    • Joe & The Juice (8532 Melrose Av) – Complimentary Juice
    • Lululemon (8532 Melrose Ave) – 25% Off Purchase restrictions apply
    • S.O.L. Strings of Life (609 N W Knoll Dr) – Complimentary Latte
    • Wolf & Badger (8500 Melrose Ave) – 10% Off Purchase
    • Alice & Olivia by Stacey Bendet (8501 Melrose Ave) – 25% Off Purchase exclusions apply
    • E.P. & L.P. (603 N La Cienega Blvd) – Complimentary Fries Hours of Operation: 9/19: 4pm-6pm & 9/20 12pm-6pm
    • Sweet Lady Jane (8360 Melrose Ave) – Complimentary Golden Cupcake
    • Charmed LA (7967 Melrose Ave) – One Complimentary Charm
  • Available while supplies last on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • The event takes place on Friday, September 19th and Saturday, September 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

More ABC News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now