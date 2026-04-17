20/20 Explores Chilling Case in "Death of a Showgirl" Special

New ABC News special examines the disappearance of Las Vegas dancer Debbie Flores Narvaez

Under the bright lights of Las Vegas, where dreams are built on glittering stages and late-night rehearsals, one dancer’s story took a devastating and mysterious turn.

What’s Happening:

This week, 20/20 dives deep into the haunting case of Debbie Flores Narvaez in an all-new special, Death of a Showgirl, airing April 17.

Debbie Flores Narvaez had always been driven by a passion for dance. Born in Puerto Rico and raised in Maryland, she pursued her dream with determination, eventually making her way to Las Vegas, the entertainment capital where performers from around the world compete for a chance to shine.

Her hard work paid off when she landed a coveted role in Fantasy, the long-running burlesque show at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. It was the kind of break aspiring dancers dream about.

But just as her career seemed to be gaining momentum, everything changed. On the eve of a major performance, Debbie failed to show up for a crucial midnight rehearsal. Concern quickly spread among her friends and colleagues, and when calls and messages went unanswered, her roommate contacted authorities.

What followed was a chilling mystery that would captivate investigators, loved ones, and the public alike.

Death of a Showgirl traces the events surrounding Debbie’s disappearance, peeling back the layers of a case marked by unanswered questions and emotional stakes. Through interviews with law enforcement, friends, and family, the special paints a portrait of a young woman full of ambition and promise, someone whose life was tragically cut short just as she was on the verge of something bigger.

The episode also features an exclusive interview with the individual convicted in Debbie’s murder, offering rare insight into a case that continues to resonate years later.

By combining firsthand accounts with investigative reporting, ABC News delivers a comprehensive look at both the personal and procedural sides of the story.

Anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts, 20/20 has long been a staple of true-crime storytelling, known for its in-depth reporting and character-driven narratives.

With more than four decades on the air, the program continues to explore complex cases with a focus on the people at their center, and Death of a Showgirl is no exception.

The two-hour special promises to be both gripping and deeply emotional, shedding light on a tragedy that unfolded behind the glamour of the Las Vegas Strip. For viewers, it’s a reminder that even in places defined by spectacle and celebration, real-life stories, sometimes heartbreaking ones, are always unfolding just out of view.

Death of a Showgirl airs Friday, April 17, from 9:00-11:00 p.m. ET on ABC, with streaming available the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

About 20/20:

20/20 is a long-running primetime news series on ABC that premiered in 1978. The program is currently anchored by David Muir and Deborah Roberts.

It focuses on in-depth storytelling, including true crime investigations, human interest stories, and major news events.

20/20 is known for its character-driven reporting and exclusive interviews with key figures involved in high-profile cases.

Over its decades-long run, 20/20 has earned numerous awards and recognition for investigative journalism and storytelling.

The program remains one of ABC’s flagship news shows, consistently delivering deep dives into compelling and often emotional real-life stories.

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