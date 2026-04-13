Photos: Devil's Roast Newsstands Take Over NYC Ahead of "The Devil Wears Prada 2"

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This week in New York, check out popups throughout the city celebrating the upcoming release of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

What’s Happening:

We are only about two and a half weeks away from The Devil Wears Prada 2, and fans living in or visiting in New York City can jump in on some editorial pop-up fun!

Throughout Manhattan, special carts called Devil’s Roast are set to appear, highlighting Miranda Priestly’s go-to morning coffee order.

Laughing Place had a chance to visit the special pop-up ahead of its debut on April 14th, getting to check out just a few of the amazing offerings available.

Stylized like a newsstand, the cart will allow fans 21+ to pick up a Devil’s Roast beverage, which is a Grey Goose espresso martini with three gold dusted espresso beans.

For those under 21, the pop up will also allow you to enjoy gold dusted popcorn and complimentary products from L’Oreal.

We weren’t able to take part in the free treats, as the activation was wrapping up for the evening after huge crowds caused them to run out of many of the giveaways.

Of course, the large, devil horned heel is there for you to take pictures in front of.

The most exciting aspect of the pop-up are free issues of Runway Magazine, the fiction-fashion publication from the film series!

You can check out the pop-up at Hudson Yards, Zuccotti Park, and Manhattan West Plaza on April 14, 21, and 23 from 12PM - 2PM and 4PM - 6PM.

For those who won’t be able to pick up their own copy of Runway Magazine, the entire issue is also available online!

About The Film:

The Devil Wears Prada 2 picks up 20 years after the first film, and is said to see Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) facing the decline of magazine publishing.

Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1st!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RX1A1ht-uOk

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