Disney AI Could Turn Your Memories Into Songs

This AI technology could appear in a phone app or in a physical character like an Audio-Animatronic.

The Walt Disney Company has made no secret of its plan to leverage emerging AI technology in essentially any way and every way that it feels would be beneficial. The only question now is just how these technologies will manifest for the average person. A recent patent application provides at least one intriguing way we could see AI used: in creating songs based on favorite memories.

What's Happening:

The website Patentlyze has revealed a recently published patent filed by Disney back in June that would use AI in a character that would swap memories with a user before writing them a song based on the memory.

The technology would see a character, which could take the form of a robot or appear on a screen, ask the user about a favorite memory. The character would then share a similar memory, one either stored in a database or created by the AI, as a way of connecting to the user.

Then the AI would create a song based on the memory that the character would perform.

The mood of the memory would be taken into account when creating aspects of the song, like the key and tempo.

If done well, this artificial closeness could work quite well if built into a toy or as part of Audio-Animatronic interaction in a theme park.

At the same time, dealing with people's memories can be tricky business. A person responding to another's memories with one of their own can help two people find a connection, but it's not hard to imagine AI getting details wrong that could make such an interaction emotional in the wrong ways.

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