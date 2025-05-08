Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda Developing Feature Adaptation of “Molina” Autobiography
The film will be an adaptation of “Molina: The Story of the Father Who Raised an Unlikely Baseball Dynasty” by Bengie Molina.
Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda are developing a feature adaptation of the New York Times best-selling book Molina: The Story of the Father Who Raised an Unlikely Baseball Dynasty.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that Molina, an adaptation of the best-selling autobiographical book by Bengie Molina, is in development at Disney.
- Molina’s autobiography is the backbone of the story that tracks the life and upbringing of Bengie, Jose, and Yadier Molina – the only three brothers to all play Major League Baseball at the same time – with a focus on their father Benjamin’s journey with the boys as he set them on the path to success. Incredibly, the three Molina brothers from Puerto Rico all made it to professional baseball’s highest ranks, all became catchers, and all won World Series rings.
- The script is being written by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jose Rivera (Motorcycle Diaries, 100 Years of Solitude).
- Lin-Manuel Miranda is producing with Luis Miranda, Jr. via Viajes Miranda, alongside Rideback’s Jonathan Eirich (Lilo & Stitch) and Diana Nabatoff of Tiara Blu Films, who secured the rights to the book.
- Miranda is known for creating the Broadway musicals Hamilton and In the Heights, as well as providing songs for Disney films such as Moana, Encanto and Mufasa: The Lion King. He also starred in Mary Poppins Returns as Jack.
- Rideback’s latest project is the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, which opens later this month on May 23rd.
More Disney Movie News:
- It's All in the 'Ohana in New Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Celebrating the Music of "Lilo & Stitch"
- Jake Scheier Becomes Top Candidate to Direct "X-Men" Film
- EXCLUSIVE: See How Gal Gadot Became The Evil Queen in "Snow White" Bonus Feature Clip
- Dwayne Johnson and Joe Ballarini to Produce New Gym Rat Film “Ripped" for 20th Century Studios
- “The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Robot H.E.R.B.I.E. to be Voiced by General Grievous Actor Matthew Wood