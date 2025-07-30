Photos/Video: Disney+ Dive-In Theater with Swimply Presents "Honey, I Shrunk The Kids"

As a part of Disney+’s Throwback Summer festivities, the streamer teamed up with pool sharing platform Swimply to invite Disney fans into an immersive dive-in theatre experience celebrating 1989’s Honey, I Shrunk The Kids.

Tonight, July 29th, Swimply and Disney+ invited fans into an exciting and immersive pool-side showing of Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. Combining forces with Disney’s incomparable immersion and Swimply’s pool rental service, the Disney+ Dive-In Theater with Swimply is a perfect way to enjoy a summer evening. Laughing Place had the opportunity to attend tonight’s event, and it was an absolute blast.

Taking place from 7-11PM, attendees were invited all the way down to La Habra, CA’s Sonora High School. Upon arriving, we were shuttled from the parking lot all the way to a house in the hills where the real action began.

After a mysteriously exciting 15 minute bus ride and a precariously narrow road, we arrived at a decked out home welcoming us to the event. Upon check in, we received a special tote bag filled with goodies themed to the event.

Inside the goodie bag were Disney+ Dive-In Theater with Swimply gear, including a towel, a trucker hat, and a The Cappy can tab.

Entering into the event, fans were met with a recreation of Wayne Szalinski’s attic laboratory and shrink ray. It was perfect storytelling, as we were quickly welcomed into a backyard pool party filled with oversized props, photo opportunities, and cereal themed pool floaties. The Anty photo opportunity was an especially adorable highlight.

Included in the event, we were able to indulge in an unlimited supply of flavored popcorn (churro, caramel, butter, and kettle) and sodas. Coca-Cola fans were even given the new Star Wars collaboration cans.

Once the sun set enough to enjoy the massive projection screen located in front of the pool, guests were able to swim in the pool and relax in the hot tub while enjoying the classic 1989 Disney film.

After the movie ended, we were given a little bit of time to take a few more photos, and do a cannon ball or two back into the pool before we were shuttled back to our cars.

And what better way to spend a summer evening than a dip in the pool with a classic movie! It was the first time in well over a decade since I had seen Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, and it holds up as being an incredible family adventure!

For those looking to dive back into this classic film, there are a few more nights of the Honey, I Shrunk The Kids (July 30th- August 1st). You can sign up for the waitlist here. Later this summer, the Disney+ Dive-In Theater with Swimply experience will also host immersive pool-side screenings of Camp Rock (August 6th-9th) and Alien (August 14th-17th).

For those who don’t live in the Los Angeles area, make sure you check out Disney+ for all your nostalgic throwback movie nights and Swimply for all your pool party needs.

