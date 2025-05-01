Beloved Disney Films Are On This Year's Fork n’ Film Lineup at AREA15 in Las Vegas
Each multicourse meal captures the essence of your favorite films, with dishes presented as they appear on screen.
Fork n’ Film at AREA15 in Las Vegas will feature a selection of Disney films this year.
What's Happening:
- This year, Fork n’ Film at AREA15 in Las Vegas will showcase a variety of Disney films.
- This includes beloved films like The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and The Lion King, just to name a few.
- If you're a D23 Gold Member, take advantage of an exclusive screening of The Emperor’s New Groove just for you.
Films Include:
About Fork n’ Film:
- Fork n’ Film is where cinema and cuisine merge for a unique sensory experience.
- The innovative approach transforms traditional dining and movie-watching into an immersive adventure, allowing guests to savor the films they love.
- Each multicourse meal is designed to reflect your favorite movies, with dishes served as they appear on screen, enhancing engagement and enjoyment.
- This extraordinary concept invites you to fully immerse yourself in the film's universe, stimulating your senses beyond sight and sound.
- Collaborating with a diverse team of chefs, they offer a gastronomic journey that blurs the lines between observer and participant.
- At Fork n’ Film, they believe films should be experienced in their entirety taste, smell, and relish the cinematic world.
- Meals can be customized for vegans, vegetarians, and specific dietary needs.
More Entertainment News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com