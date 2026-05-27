Father’s Day Gaming Picks for Dads from Disney Games Group

From Marvel multiplayer adventures to nostalgic Disney classics and sci-fi action, Disney Games Group is spotlighting gaming gifts perfect for Father’s Day.

Father’s Day shopping can sometimes feel predictable, but Disney Games Group is offering a lineup of gaming experiences that tap into nostalgia, family fun, and fan-favorite franchises just in time for the holiday. Whether dads are looking for a cooperative game night with the family, revisiting classic arcade favorites, or diving into action-packed adventures from franchises like Marvel, Indiana Jones, and Alien, there’s no shortage of options this year.

What’s Happening:

The curated Father’s Day gaming lineup spans multiple generations of Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios properties, giving longtime fans and casual players alike plenty to enjoy across consoles and PC.

For families hoping to spend Father’s Day gaming together, several titles focus heavily on cooperative gameplay and classic couch multiplayer experiences.

Leading the lineup is Marvel Cosmic Invasion, an arcade-inspired beat ‘em up that lets players assemble teams of Marvel heroes in fast-paced battles. Featuring local and online multiplayer for up to four players, the game also includes drop-in and drop-out functionality, making it easy for families to jump into the action together.

Marvel fans looking for something more nostalgic can also revisit classic titles with the Marvel MaXimum Collection. The collection bundles together several iconic Marvel games including X-Men: The Arcade Game, Captain America and The Avengers, and Venom/Spider-Man: Separation Anxiety. The multiplayer-focused lineup offers both online and local cooperative play, making it an ideal pick for retro gaming dads.

Classic Disney animation fans have another nostalgic option with The Disney Afternoon Collection, which celebrates beloved Disney Afternoon cartoons through restored retro games. Cooperative favorites like Goof Troop and the Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers games remain standout experiences for players wanting to relive classic platforming adventures together.

Meanwhile, Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey and Friends brings Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy together for a colorful four-player co-op platforming adventure set on the mysterious island of Monoth. The game has become a favorite among Disney fans for its approachable gameplay and charming art style.

For dads who lean more toward immersive storytelling, sci-fi horror, or cinematic adventures, Disney Games Group is also highlighting several mature fan-favorite experiences.

Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition expands the Alien franchise into a tense action-horror experience centered on former Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks. The reimagined release for PC and consoles throws players into a dangerous mission on the mysterious planet Purdan, delivering a darker and more suspenseful option for longtime sci-fi fans.

Another franchise favorite returning to the spotlight is Aliens: Fireteam Elite. The cooperative survival shooter remains popular ahead of the recently announced sequel, allowing players to team up against hordes of Xenomorphs in the iconic Alien universe.

Adventure fans also have a major modern release to explore with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which recently launched on Nintendo Switch 2. The first-person action-adventure title places players in the shoes of Indiana Jones as he uncovers ancient mysteries tied to the Great Circle.

Disney Games Group is also teasing future gift possibilities with several upcoming titles currently available for pre-order. These include Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, Star Wars: Galactic Racer, and Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs Villains.

As Father’s Day approaches, the lineup showcases just how broad Disney’s gaming portfolio has become, spanning family-friendly adventures, retro classics, competitive multiplayer experiences, and blockbuster cinematic storytelling across some of entertainment’s biggest franchises.

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