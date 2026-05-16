Review: Star Wars Adds Sometimes Aimless Fun to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey

Star Wars has arrived in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey! Find out what we think about the new additions!

The LEGO Fortnite Odyssey 29.40 update adds a free Star Wars expansion with a new island, Stormtroopers, and iconic weapons. Released today, May 14th, players can begin the adventure by meeting Captain Bravara in their Village. Captain Bravara recruits players to the Rebellion and gives them Macrobinoculars to locate a special cave. The cave leads to a brand-new Star Wars island connected to the existing LEGO Fortnite world. Players discover a Rebel Outpost that functions like a Star Wars-themed Village.

Helping the Rebels by clearing debris, building structures, and defending allies upgrades the Rebel Outpost to Level 10. Players can unlock and collect Lightsabers in multiple colors by progressing through the Rebel Outpost. Lightsabers do not break but use a rechargeable energy meter instead. Four new Star Wars weapons are included: the Bowcaster, DL-44 blaster, E-11 blaster, and Thermal Detonator. All new weapons can be crafted using the Rebel Workbench.

The update also introduces new Star Wars-inspired buildings like the Rebel Farm and Rebel Stables. The new structures combine LEGO Fortnite gameplay with classic Star Wars aesthetics and themes.

I got the chance to jump into the LEGO Fortnite Odyssey for the first time to check out the new Star Wars additions. For me, this was the first time in the map, so I was taken aback by the initial lack of Star Wars. After a fairly lengthy tutorial on how to build things in the game, we were sent off to start our own village.

From there, the Star Wars content started popping up, including walking Banthas, Porgs, and pretty quickly Mandalorian and Grogu showed up and joined our village. After that, I was a little bit lost on how to engage with more of the Star Wars content. So I started to explore and found myself running into Stormtroopers and different smaller boss battles as well as finding weapons like blasters and lightsabers, which all came in handy during the random boss encounters. As I was finishing up our initial stream, Captain Bravara showed up and handed me the thermal binoculars to find the special cave. Unfortunately for me, at that time, I was unaware that that is how you get to the bulk of the Star Wars content.

Thus, a 2nd stream was born. As I embarked on a 2nd day of playing LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, I was hoping that Captain Bravara would be there as I started the game. Unfortunately for me, that was not the case. I decided to upgrade my village while I waited for her return, which included building a Star Wars themed building, and upgrading the facilities for my villagers. Unfortunately for me, Captain Bravara did not show up at all during the 2nd stream, meaning that you might have to have some patience when you are playing LEGO Odyssey to run into Star Wars content.

For me, I had a great time. It is definitely an investment. It is a journey. It's not like one of the newer Star Wars game modes that are quick and to the point. This requires you to invest some time, create your own buildings, and forage for materials. It’s a lot of fun, but If you're looking for a quick fix of Star Wars, I think you're gonna find yourself frustrated. But for those who enjoy a nice casual game with some light combat, some building, and crafting, you're really gonna like the Star Wars additions to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Fortnite is a free to play game available on major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile.

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