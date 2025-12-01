Disney Hits on Sirius XM to Crank Up Holiday Classics and Chill Vibes

The SiriusXM channel is decking the airwaves with themed hours perfect for wrapping gifts or unwinding by the fire.



Disney Hits on SiriusXM Channel 133 has announced a full slate of holiday programming to accompany listeners through the busy month of December.

What’s Happening:

Disney Hits SiriusXM Channel 133 is bringing the "Holly Jolly" spirit this month with two distinct weekly segments: Extra Magic Hours and Chill Hours.

Extra Magic Hours will kick off the week every Monday with high-energy themes.

The festivities begin on December 1 with Disney Holiday, followed by a nostalgic trip on December 8 with Disney Channel Holiday.

On December 15, listeners can catch the Disney Holiday Re-Run.

On December 22, the station shifts to Songs To Wrap To, to help keep the energy up during late-night gift wrapping sessions.

The month concludes on December 29 with Best of 2025, a compilation of the year's top tracks.

For those seeking a more relaxed atmosphere, Chill Hours will air every Sunday. This series focuses on soothing, instrumental, and atmospheric tracks.

On December 7, the channel presents Marvel Holiday, likely featuring festive scores from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

December 14 brings the acoustic sounds of Disney Guitar: Winter, followed by the serene Disney Peaceful Piano: Holiday on December 21.

The series wraps up on December 28 with the Frozen Score, offering the icy, orchestral backdrop of Arendelle perfect for the winter season.

Behind the XM Channel:

SiriusXM’s Disney Hits (Channel 133) is the dedicated home for music from the vast Disney library.

It features songs from movies, television shows, and theme parks, spanning classics to modern chart-toppers.

The channel is known for its curated programming, often inviting cast members and composers to host special segments.

The inclusion of "Chill" programming fits the current trendy of low-fidelity and instrumental Disney playlists, which have found a massive audience on streaming platforms for study, sleep, and relaxation.

By dedicating Sunday hours to these calmer arrangements, the channel offers a counter-programming option to the typically high-tempo holiday music found elsewhere on the dial.

