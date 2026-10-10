Disney on Ice Comes to Magic Kingdoms Mobile Game

Disney offers a host of mobile games in a variety of genres and styles for fans looking to pass the time in their favorite Disney World. Disney Magic Kingdoms allows players to create their own virtual theme parks, and the latest addition will be especially fun for those who also love to attend Disney on Ice.

What's Happening:

A new update has been added to the Disney Magic Kingdoms mobile game.

Among the latest updates are new costumes for Mickey and Minnie that are inspired by the long-running Disney on Ice arena show.

The two Skating Star costumes are unlockable in the game. Mickey's costume is unlockable through the Season Pass, which is free to all players. Minnie's costume is available through the Kingdom Pass, which is available for $17.99.

Disney Magic Kingdoms brings together many different corners of the Disney "synergy machine," which is one of the reasons people play it, so one expects Disney on Ice fans will especially enjoy this.

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