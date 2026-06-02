MONOPOLY GO! Welcomes The Simpsons in New Season-Long Collaboration

MONOPOLY GO! is bringing Springfield to the game this summer through a season-long collaboration with The Simpsons, featuring themed events, minigames, collectibles, and community activities beginning June 3.

What’s Happening:

The Simpsons are coming to MONOPOLY GO! in a full-season collaboration beginning June 3.

Springfield-themed content will be added throughout the season, including new boards, collectibles, minigames, and community events.

The season introduces rotating Episode Sticker Sets, with new sets launching every two weeks.

Each Episode Set includes nine collectible stickers and exclusive Simpsons-themed rewards.

Episode Sets are optional and do not affect main album progression.

Players can complete Episode Sets multiple times to earn additional rewards and cosmetics.

A new minigame, The Simpsons Run, transforms the board into a character-themed obstacle course when players land on Free Parking.

Different Springfield characters will be featured in The Simpsons Run throughout the season.

The new Bribe Wiggum event adds a risk-and-reward mechanic to the Jail space, offering chances to earn extra rolls.

Railroad spaces are being replaced by the Springfield Monorail, featuring Simpsons-themed Shutdown, Heist, and Mega Heist visuals.

More than 50 Simpsons-themed Chance Cards will be added, featuring references and characters from the series.

Players will vote on five community-selected Chance Cards through the game’s Discord server.

Fairytale-themed content from the previous season will be temporarily removed.

Completing sticker albums and events will unlock Simpsons-themed tokens, shields, emojis, dice, and other collectibles.

Players who complete the full album can earn 15,000 rolls and an exclusive Homer Simpson token.

Simpsons-themed versions of the game’s minigames will offer additional collectible rewards.

Community events will allow players to vote, cooperate, and compete throughout the season.

The “Billionaire Beef” event pits Mr. Burns against Mr. M in a community challenge series with unlockable rewards.

Community voting will help determine which Simpsons-themed Chance Cards are added to the game.

The “Run to Your Couch” event encourages players to work together in social challenges inspired by the iconic Simpsons couch gag.

The collaboration aims to bring Springfield’s characters, humor, and locations into MONOPOLY GO! through gameplay, collectibles, and community activities.

New content and events will roll out across the season beginning June 3.

Exclusive The Simpsons Episodes:

Disney+ is getting four exclusive The Simpsons episodes this summer!

Beginning on June 17th, enjoy a double episode “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition,” with two addition episodes, “Simpsley” and “:Yellow Mirror,” set to debut on August 26th.

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