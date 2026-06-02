MONOPOLY GO! Welcomes The Simpsons in New Season-Long Collaboration
D'oh? More like dough!
MONOPOLY GO! is bringing Springfield to the game this summer through a season-long collaboration with The Simpsons, featuring themed events, minigames, collectibles, and community activities beginning June 3.
What’s Happening:
- The Simpsons are coming to MONOPOLY GO! in a full-season collaboration beginning June 3.
- Springfield-themed content will be added throughout the season, including new boards, collectibles, minigames, and community events.
- The season introduces rotating Episode Sticker Sets, with new sets launching every two weeks.
- Each Episode Set includes nine collectible stickers and exclusive Simpsons-themed rewards.
- Episode Sets are optional and do not affect main album progression.
- Players can complete Episode Sets multiple times to earn additional rewards and cosmetics.
- A new minigame, The Simpsons Run, transforms the board into a character-themed obstacle course when players land on Free Parking.
- Different Springfield characters will be featured in The Simpsons Run throughout the season.
- The new Bribe Wiggum event adds a risk-and-reward mechanic to the Jail space, offering chances to earn extra rolls.
- Railroad spaces are being replaced by the Springfield Monorail, featuring Simpsons-themed Shutdown, Heist, and Mega Heist visuals.
- More than 50 Simpsons-themed Chance Cards will be added, featuring references and characters from the series.
- Players will vote on five community-selected Chance Cards through the game’s Discord server.
- Fairytale-themed content from the previous season will be temporarily removed.
- Completing sticker albums and events will unlock Simpsons-themed tokens, shields, emojis, dice, and other collectibles.
- Players who complete the full album can earn 15,000 rolls and an exclusive Homer Simpson token.
- Simpsons-themed versions of the game’s minigames will offer additional collectible rewards.
- Community events will allow players to vote, cooperate, and compete throughout the season.
- The “Billionaire Beef” event pits Mr. Burns against Mr. M in a community challenge series with unlockable rewards.
- Community voting will help determine which Simpsons-themed Chance Cards are added to the game.
- The “Run to Your Couch” event encourages players to work together in social challenges inspired by the iconic Simpsons couch gag.
- The collaboration aims to bring Springfield’s characters, humor, and locations into MONOPOLY GO! through gameplay, collectibles, and community activities.
- New content and events will roll out across the season beginning June 3.
Exclusive The Simpsons Episodes:
- Disney+ is getting four exclusive The Simpsons episodes this summer!
- Beginning on June 17th, enjoy a double episode “Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition,” with two addition episodes, “Simpsley” and “:Yellow Mirror,” set to debut on August 26th.
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