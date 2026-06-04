Disney Launches Main Street, Its First Company-Wide Creative Agency

Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu will lead the new agency, bringing together marketing talent from across Disney's entertainment, sports, experiences, and consumer products divisions.

For more than a century, Disney has built its reputation on storytelling. Now, the company is bringing the creative minds behind its marketing efforts together under one banner with the launch of Main Street, Walt Disney Company's first-ever company-wide creative agency.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, the newly formed agency will serve as a central creative hub across Disney's vast portfolio, uniting marketing talent from entertainment, sports, experiences, consumer products, and more. Leading the initiative is Carrie Brzezinski-Hsu, who has been named Head of Creative Execution for Main Street while continuing her leadership role overseeing ESPN Creative Studio.

Named after the iconic Main Street, U.S.A. found at Disneyland, the new agency reflects Disney's goal of creating a more connected and collaborative approach to marketing its globally recognized brands and franchises.

The creation of Main Street represents a significant evolution in Disney's marketing structure. The agency combines the expertise and creative resources previously housed within Disney's internal agencies, including Yellow Shoes and The Hive, under the leadership of Disney Chief Marketing and Brand Officer Asad Ayaz.

The move is designed to streamline collaboration across Disney's many business units while maximizing the creative potential of teams that have traditionally operated independently. By bringing these groups together, Disney hopes to unlock new ideas, improve efficiency, and create more cohesive campaigns that resonate with audiences around the world.

Main Street will support some of Disney's largest and most recognizable brands, including Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Experiences, consumer products, and future franchise initiatives.

As Head of Creative Execution, Brzezinski-Hsu will oversee the creative talent, production teams, and campaign execution across the agency's expanding portfolio.

Her appointment places her at the center of some of Disney's most ambitious marketing efforts, helping shape campaigns that span theatrical releases, streaming content, sports programming, theme parks, merchandise, and more. Brzezinski-Hsu emphasized the unique opportunity that Main Street creates for Disney's creative teams.

"Disney has always had extraordinary creative marketing talent across its businesses," she said. "What's never existed — until now — is a single place where that talent can come together by design. Main Street creates new opportunities for our teams to learn from one another, challenge one another, and create even more ambitious work for the fans we serve."

Her experience leading creative initiatives at ESPN positions her well to oversee the broader agency as Disney increasingly looks for ways to unify storytelling across platforms and business segments.

The launch of Main Street reflects Disney's broader strategy of creating stronger connections between its brands and experiences. Whether promoting a blockbuster Marvel film, a major ESPN event, a Disney Cruise Line voyage, or a new attraction at a Disney park, the company aims to create marketing campaigns that feel more coordinated and interconnected.

According to Ayaz, Main Street is designed to harness Disney's greatest asset: its storytelling.

"Disney's greatest strength has always been the power of its stories and brands," Ayaz said. "Main Street brings together our world-class creative marketing talent from across the company to unlock new possibilities, strengthen collaboration, and help us create more connected experiences for fans."

He added that Brzezinski-Hsu is uniquely positioned to guide the new agency as Disney continues to evolve its approach to creative marketing.

For Disney fans, the launch of Main Street may happen behind the scenes, but its impact could be felt across virtually every touchpoint of the Disney brand.

From movie trailers and streaming promotions to theme park campaigns, sports broadcasts, and merchandise launches, Main Street will help shape how Disney stories are introduced to audiences around the world.

By centralizing creative resources and encouraging collaboration across divisions, Disney is betting that the agency will generate stronger campaigns, more innovative ideas, and deeper connections with fans.

As Disney continues expanding its entertainment, sports, and experiences businesses, Main Street marks a major step toward creating a unified creative voice capable of supporting the company's next generation of storytelling.

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