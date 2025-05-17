VFX Workers from Disney, Marvel, and "Avatar" Ratify First Union Contracts
These union deals are hopefully set to kickstart a movement within the larger VFX community.
Visual effects artists on projects with Disney have ratified their newest IATSE contracts.
What’s Happening:
- Variety is reporting that the visual effect artists who work on Avatar, Marvel, and Disney have ratified their first ever labor contract, marking a major milestone for the VFX industry.
- In this landmark contract decision, workers will receive standard union protections (such as healthcare, overtime pay, and turnaround times, among others) along with, for the Disney/Marvel contract, contractual pay raises that match those of last year’s IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) negotiations.
- These come after a long fight to unionize VFX workers, which is one of the last major groups in the entertainment industry to be unionized.
- These negotiations, however, only cover those artists employed directly by Marvel, Disney, or Lightstorm Entertainment (aka Avatar).
- Elsewhere, the Avatar-related contract includes language on artificial intelligence (which comes after recent discussions on the topic from director James Cameron), while the Disney and Marvel contracts do not.
- Spokespeople from all branches have voiced hope that these contracts will instill confidence in the larger VFX community to fight for unionization.
More Movie News:
- “Lilo & Stitch Lithograph Available for Moviegoers at Select El Capitan Theatre Screenings
- Bruce Springsteen Biopic from 20th Century Studios Gets Fall Release Date
- 4K/Blu-Ray Review: Sam Wilson’s Shield Gets a Shine in “Captain America: Brave New World"
- New Hulu Documentary to Tell the Story of Iconic ABC News Personality Barbara Walters