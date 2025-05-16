"Lilo & Stitch" Lithograph Available for Moviegoers at Select El Capitan Theatre Screenings

The lithograph joins the multitude of special collectibles and screenings taking over the theatre.

Those heading to the El Capitan Theatre to catch a wave with Stitch are in for a treat.

What’s Happening:

The El Capitan Theatre is pulling out all the stops for the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

film. On May 22nd, the film will be showing special Thursday preview screenings across the country.

For those lucky enough to attend one of those Thursday showings at the El Cap, they will be going home with a limited edition lithograph.

The lithograph features Stitch wearing a lei, dancing the hula, and wishing friends a warm greeting from the El Capitan Theatre.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJsLqXSOZki/

This lithograph will be gifted to all guests at all Thursday, May 22nd showings of the film.

These showings join the other specialty packages that are available at the El Cap for the film’s run, including ones with merchandise, concession collectibles, live Stitch appearances, and more.

For more information on how to grab tickets (and lithographs), head to the El Capitan website

Lilo & Stitch hits theaters on May 23rd.

