37th Annual PGA Awards: Disney Receives Several Nominations from Producers Guild of America

Winners will be announced on February 27th.

Yesterday, we got nominations for the SAG Awards, and now the producers are throwing in their favorite films and TV shows of 2025 by announcing this year’s PGA Awards.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is sharing that the Producers Guild of America (PGA) has announced this year’s list of nominees for the annual PGA Awards.

Among the nominees are several Disney projects, which join a list of nominees from their previously announced Sports and Children’s categories.

Check out the Disney nominees below:

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Elio – Mary Alice Drumm (Pixar)

Zootopia 2 – Yvett Merino (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Andor (Disney+)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

The Bear (FX)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dying for Sex (FX)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Winners for the 37th annual PGA Awards will be announced on February 28th from the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

