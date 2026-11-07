Latest Disney Peaceful Piano Release Offers Upbeat Tunes

Nothing can help transport you to another place quite like music. And perhaps no music is as good at doing that as Disney music. It's practically a genre unto itself, and it's been covered, transformed, and reinvented in so many different ways that there is Disney music for any mood you're in, or any mood you want to be in.

What's Happening:

Another addition to the Disney Peaceful Piano series has been added to Spotify and other music streaming services.

The series of albums collects simple, single piano covers of Disney classic tunes.

Each one is based around a particular mood. Recent entries have included "Calm" and "Deep Focus."

The newest entry is entitled Upbeat and collects five Disney tunes that are still peaceful piano songs, but are a bit more uptempo.

The track list is: “Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat." - The Aristocats "Arabian Nights" - Aladdin "Grim Grinning Ghosts" - Disney's Haunted Mansion "Bye Bye" - Mufasa: The Lion King "On the Open Road" - The Goofy Movie

Give it a listen right now.

More Disney Music News: