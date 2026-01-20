Hop On Over to LA: Disney+ Perks Offering Chance to Win Trip to "Hoppers" Premiere

Calling all Pixar fans! Disney+ Perks is offering a chance to win a trip to LA for the premiere of Disney’s newest animated adventure Hoppers.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Pixar are gearing up for the release of Hoppers.

The film, which is set to premiere on March 6th, follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

And now, fans looking to experience a real Hollywood premiere can enter to win a chance to attend the LA premiere in late February.

Available for Disney+ subscribers as a part of the Disney+ Perks program, entry is now open until February 5th.

One winner and one guest will be flown out to Los Angeles for a 3-day/2-night adventure to experience the film during its premiere, transportation to and from the airport, hotel accommodations, and $100 cash.

Those looking to enter can do so now on the official Disney+ Perks website.

