Hop On Over to LA: Disney+ Perks Offering Chance to Win Trip to "Hoppers" Premiere
Enter now through February 5th!
Calling all Pixar fans! Disney+ Perks is offering a chance to win a trip to LA for the premiere of Disney’s newest animated adventure Hoppers.
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Pixar are gearing up for the release of Hoppers.
- The film, which is set to premiere on March 6th, follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.
- When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.
- And now, fans looking to experience a real Hollywood premiere can enter to win a chance to attend the LA premiere in late February.
- Available for Disney+ subscribers as a part of the Disney+ Perks program, entry is now open until February 5th.
- One winner and one guest will be flown out to Los Angeles for a 3-day/2-night adventure to experience the film during its premiere, transportation to and from the airport, hotel accommodations, and $100 cash.
- Those looking to enter can do so now on the official Disney+ Perks website.
