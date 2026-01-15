Disney+ Orders French Remake of ‘The Last Man on Earth’ Starring Artus

The Emmy-nominated sci-fi comedy returns with a French twist, reimagining Will Forte’s cult hit for a global audience.

The end of the world is getting a fresh, French twist. Disney+ is expanding its international original slate with a reimagining of The Last Man on Earth, bringing the Emmy-nominated sci-fi comedy back to life, this time through a European lens and led by one of France’s biggest comedy stars.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, Disney+ has officially boarded The Last Man on Earth, a French remake of Will Forte’s cult-favorite sci-fi comedy series that first premiered in 2015. The new adaptation will star French comedian and filmmaker Artus and is set to debut on the streaming platform later this year.

The series, originally created by Forte, who is best known for his long-running tenure on Saturday Night Live, is produced by 20th Century Studios. The project was unveiled during the Disney+ showcase in Paris on Thursday evening, where the streamer revealed a slate of upcoming international originals.

In the French remake, a global catastrophe has wiped out the human race. After traveling across the country, Adam comes to a stark realization: he is the last man on Earth. With no rules, no responsibilities, and total freedom, Adam initially revels in the perks of solitude. But beneath the surface, loneliness sets in. Still, hope remains that another survivor may exist and perhaps even a female survivor.

The original The Last Man on Earth aired on Fox from 2015 to 2018 and earned five Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

Forte starred as Phil Miller, the last known survivor, alongside Kristen Schaal and January Jones, with recurring appearances from Jason Sudeikis and Kristen Wiig. The series developed a loyal fanbase for its absurd humor, emotional turns, and inventive take on post-apocalyptic life.

Artus, who will headline the French version, is one of the country’s most recognizable stand-up comedians and screen talents. He recently made his feature directorial debut with A Little Something Extra, which became a surprise box-office smash in 2024, grossing more than $74 million in France. The film was praised for its inclusive casting, featuring a group of young non-professional actors with disabilities.

While Disney+ has not yet revealed additional casting or creative details, the remake is expected to feature an international backdrop and ensemble, aligning with the streamer’s continued push into global storytelling. The announcement was part of a broader slate of series and films revealed at the Paris showcase, signaling Disney+’s growing investment in international originals with worldwide appeal.

With a proven premise, an acclaimed comedic voice at its core, and a new cultural perspective, The Last Man on Earth is poised to find new life and new laughs on Disney+.

