Body Horror Short Film “Mango” Debuts on Disney+ in Europe

The latest in a string of short films to arrive on Disney+ in Europe is Mango, a live-action body horror written and directed by Joan Iyiola.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that Disney+ has acquired the short film Mango, following its premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival last year.

Mango follows Zadie, a successful London florist suffering from fibroids, benign tumors that can develop in the wall of the uterus. The medical experts tell her: “It’s very common for women like you” and “don’t worry, you’ll be fine.” But as Zadie searches for help to control her morphing body, the unwanted growths threaten to take over.

Olivia Nakintu (Better) plays Zadie, while Danny Sapani (Black Panther) plays Zadie’s father and Paul Chahidi (The Night Manager 2) is a medical professional.

Additionally, Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku has come on board the short film as an executive producer.

This is the latest European short film to be added to Disney+, following Brown Bread, A Friend of Dorothy and The Pearl Comb.

What They're Saying:

Wunmi Mosaku, executive producer: “Mango is a visceral and urgently needed film. Joan Iyiola turns the long-dismissed reality of women’s experiences with fibroids into a poetic and powerful story. Her voice is striking, full of bravery and humanity. I’m honored to support this award-winning film as it reaches a wider audience and helps transform how we understand fibroids worldwide.”

Writer/director Joan Iyiola: "We are honored to have Mango supported by Wunmi Mosaku. Her belief in the film and advocacy as it reaches wider audiences are incredibly powerful, affirming our mission to seek change for women suffering with fibroids."

