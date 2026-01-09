Oscar-Shortlisted Short Film "The Pearl Comb" Debuts on Disney+ Europe
This is the latest in a string of new shorts to arrive on the streaming service in Europe.
Disney+ Europe has added another Oscar-shortlisted short film, this time being the gothic fantasy The Pearl Comb.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that Disney+ has acquired the short film The Pearl Comb, which is written and directed by Ali Cook and stars Beatie Edney (Highlander), Clara Paget (Too Much) and Simon Armstrong (Game of Thrones).
- Additionally, Academy Award nominee Miranda Richardson and Oscar-nominated producer David Lancaster have become executive producers on the short film.
- Set in 1893 England, it centers on a fisherman’s wife who becomes the first person ever to cure tuberculosis. When a skeptical doctor — intent on proving that women have no place in medicine — begins investigating her work, he uncovers the uncanny source of her power. Inspired by the true story of the first women to study medicine in the UK, the film meshes gothic atmosphere and historical detail.
- This is the third European short film to be added to Disney+ this week, following the Irish short film Brown Bread and the British short film A Friend of Dorothy.
What They're Saying:
- Miranda Richardson, executive producer: “Ali Cook has created something truly special — a film that feels both honest and timeless. He combines fantasy, drama, mystery and horror, even weaving in some comedic beats, but keeps mastery of tone throughout.”
- David Lancaster, executive producer: “Ali Cook has pulled off a fabulously freaky fable — it feels as if Robert Eggers were channeling Guillermo del Toro. This twisted period piece surprises at every turn, blending myth and mermaid, empathy and evil, and building to a crackling finish.”
