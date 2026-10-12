Disney+ Nabs Amazon Exec for Key Production Role

Disney+ is already one of the top streaming services in the world, but there is still plenty of room for growth, and Disney sees much of that opportunity in overseas markets. Now the streamer has made a significant move to increase its success in Europe by snapping up an executive who previously worked at Amazon's Prime Video.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that Phillip Pratt, who has been at Amazon MGM Studios for the last 11 years, has made a move to Disney+, where he will oversee original content production in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria.

Pratt was previously responsible for original programming for Prime Video in Germany, where he oversaw hits like Maxon Hall, a YA drama that was not only a hit in Germany, but in the U.S. as well.

A show like Maxon Hall is likely exactly the sort of hit that Disney+ is hoping to get from Pratt. Local original content is a key focus for all streaming platforms, but the broader the appeal, the better.

Disney+ has been making other moves to broaden the platform's appeal in Europe, including partnering with a major French broadcaster and hiring a new VP of original production in Italy.

What They're Saying:

Philip Pratt: "It is an honour to join The Walt Disney Company. Disney’s ambition for original storytelling is one I’m proud to help build on. I look forward to working with incredibly creative talent to bring stories to Disney+ that entertain, resonate and reach millions of viewers across Germany, Switzerland, Austria and beyond. I envision Disney+ to be a creative home where producers and talent come together, take bold ideas forward and create extraordinary entertainment.”

Disney+ EMEA Angela Jain: “As we grow our local originals for Disney+ in EMEA, we want to back bold, distinctive storytelling that feels relevant to local audiences and can stand out and get noticed. Philip’s creative track record and experience make him the perfect person to lead that work across Germany, Switzerland and Austria, partnering with exceptional producers and talent to build a slate that gets audiences talking."

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