It’s Reading Time: Disney+ Perks Offering Chance to Win VIP Trip to BookCon

Make sure you read all the rules!
by |
Tags: , , ,

Disney+ is inviting subscribers to enter for a chance to win a VIP trip to BookCon in New York City!

What’s Happening:

  • This April, at the Javits Convention Center in New York, BookCon is inviting the biggest fans of storytelling into an exciting event full of workshops, panels, signings, and more!
  • Taking place on the 18th and the 19th, the popular event is already sold out!
  • However, Disney+ subscribers have the chance to win a VIP experience at the event. 
  • Part of the Disney+ Perks program, one lucky winner will win 4 VIP tickets to BookCon, including travel and lodging for the event. 
  • Available to enter now through March 26th at 8:59AM PT, with a winner being chosen around the same day for the 4-day, 3-night trip. 
  • Winners will need to respond within 24 hours to claim the $8,700 prize package. 
  • VIP tickets to the event include:
    • Weekend admission
    • Express entry and re-entry 
    • Early Access to the Show Floor 
    • Official BookCon 2026 gift bag
    • 15% Official BookCon Shop discount
    • Ten (10) Author Autograph reservations (as supplies last)
    • Private VIP lounge access with water and charging stations
    • Complimentary onsite shipping service 
    • Complimentary coat and bag check
    • Access to Saturday night after-hours events including a fantasy-themed ball (ages 18+), murder mystery parties, storytelling and open mic events, late night PJ party and book clubs, and more surprises to come! (Subject to capacity)
    • Reserved seating in the Main Stage (Must be seated 20 minutes prior to the start of the panel) and priority access to the Fantasy Ball (18+)
    • Express check-out lane at the Official BookCon Shop
    • First access to BookCon 2027 tickets
  • You can learn more and enter by visiting the official Disney+ Perks website.

Read More Disney+:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber