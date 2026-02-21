It’s Reading Time: Disney+ Perks Offering Chance to Win VIP Trip to BookCon

Make sure you read all the rules!

Disney+ is inviting subscribers to enter for a chance to win a VIP trip to BookCon in New York City!

What’s Happening:

This April, at the Javits Convention Center in New York, BookCon is inviting the biggest fans of storytelling into an exciting event full of workshops, panels, signings, and more!

Taking place on the 18th and the 19th, the popular event is already sold out!

However, Disney+ subscribers have the chance to win a VIP experience at the event.

Part of the Disney+ Perks program, one lucky winner will win 4 VIP tickets to BookCon, including travel and lodging for the event.

Available to enter now through March 26th at 8:59AM PT, with a winner being chosen around the same day for the 4-day, 3-night trip.

Winners will need to respond within 24 hours to claim the $8,700 prize package.

VIP tickets to the event include: Weekend admission Express entry and re-entry Early Access to the Show Floor Official BookCon 2026 gift bag 15% Official BookCon Shop discount Ten (10) Author Autograph reservations (as supplies last) Private VIP lounge access with water and charging stations Complimentary onsite shipping service Complimentary coat and bag check Access to Saturday night after-hours events including a fantasy-themed ball (ages 18+), murder mystery parties, storytelling and open mic events, late night PJ party and book clubs, and more surprises to come! (Subject to capacity) Reserved seating in the Main Stage (Must be seated 20 minutes prior to the start of the panel) and priority access to the Fantasy Ball (18+) Express check-out lane at the Official BookCon Shop First access to BookCon 2027 tickets

You can learn more and enter by visiting the official Disney+ Perks website.

