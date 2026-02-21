It’s Reading Time: Disney+ Perks Offering Chance to Win VIP Trip to BookCon
Make sure you read all the rules!
Disney+ is inviting subscribers to enter for a chance to win a VIP trip to BookCon in New York City!
What’s Happening:
- This April, at the Javits Convention Center in New York, BookCon is inviting the biggest fans of storytelling into an exciting event full of workshops, panels, signings, and more!
- Taking place on the 18th and the 19th, the popular event is already sold out!
- However, Disney+ subscribers have the chance to win a VIP experience at the event.
- Part of the Disney+ Perks program, one lucky winner will win 4 VIP tickets to BookCon, including travel and lodging for the event.
- Available to enter now through March 26th at 8:59AM PT, with a winner being chosen around the same day for the 4-day, 3-night trip.
- Winners will need to respond within 24 hours to claim the $8,700 prize package.
- VIP tickets to the event include:
- Weekend admission
- Express entry and re-entry
- Early Access to the Show Floor
- Official BookCon 2026 gift bag
- 15% Official BookCon Shop discount
- Ten (10) Author Autograph reservations (as supplies last)
- Private VIP lounge access with water and charging stations
- Complimentary onsite shipping service
- Complimentary coat and bag check
- Access to Saturday night after-hours events including a fantasy-themed ball (ages 18+), murder mystery parties, storytelling and open mic events, late night PJ party and book clubs, and more surprises to come! (Subject to capacity)
- Reserved seating in the Main Stage (Must be seated 20 minutes prior to the start of the panel) and priority access to the Fantasy Ball (18+)
- Express check-out lane at the Official BookCon Shop
- First access to BookCon 2027 tickets
- You can learn more and enter by visiting the official Disney+ Perks website.
