Vasquez Experiments in Customer Service In Latest Chapter of "Disney Road Trip" on Disney Channel

These kinds of restaurants are always ripe for misunderstandings.

The next chapter of the Disney Road Trip following the Greens’ adventure to Croblin-Con is here…and now it's time to get some food for the rest of the trip.

What’s Happening:

The next chapter of Disney Road Trip has arrived on Disney Channel Big City Greens .

. As we established previously,

In the new installment, Cricket and the crew are getting hungry and Gloria finds the nearest food location - a fast-food place called “Jerky’s" where the staff can be rude and the patrons can be rude back! Or - as Gloria calls it - regular customer service.

When they pull into the drive-thru though, Vasquez doesn’t quite get the concept, and is taken aback by the server until Cricket and Remy explain it once again.

Then, Vasquez gets in on the fun with arguably terrifying results. Check it out in the full short below.

Disney Road Trip is a short-form interstitial series that features one-minute shorts that are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity on their own, but are designed so that each installment can be stitched together later on to tell one full story.

is a short-form interstitial series that features one-minute shorts that are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity on their own, but are designed so that each installment can be stitched together later on to tell one full story. Previously, we’ve seen some of the favorites from the cancelled series Hailey’s On It! , embark on their own adventure, and Kiff Kiff have taken a trip to Historical Chairsburg. Primos has gotten in on the fun, and other Disney Channel animated series are set to get the Road Trip treatment in the future, including StuGo, Hamster & Gretel , Phineas & Ferb, and The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.

, embark on their own adventure, and have taken a trip to Historical Chairsburg. has gotten in on the fun, and other Disney Channel animated series are set to get the treatment in the future, including and Big City Greens is just shy of concluding its fourth season on the Disney Channel with a fifth on the way, promising more adventures with the 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.

is just shy of concluding its fourth season on the Disney Channel with a fifth on the way, promising more adventures with the 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors. You can check out the full series, streaming now on Disney+