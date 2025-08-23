The Greens and Gloria Try To Get Some Sleep Ahead of Croblin-Con In Latest Chapter of "Disney Road Trip"
Vasquez's sleeping habit, unsurprisingly, is the most uncomfortable.
The latest chapter of the Big City Greens Disney Road Trip has arrived, and we get to see some of the trials and tribulations of sleeping in the same space on the RV as we approach Croblin-Con.
What’s Happening:
- The gang is nearly at Croblin-Con (and Latte-Con!) as we get closer to our destination in the latest edition of Disney Road Trip, this time featuring characters from Big City Greens.
- In our latest chapter, it’s bed time! As the gang gets ready for a night in, everyone starts apologizing for the noises that they’ll be making in their sleep.
- Tilly snores, Cricket talks in his sleep, and Remy adorably laughs in his sleep. Most uncomfortable is perhaps Vasquez, who screams in his sleep.
- As these revelations come to light, it’s Gloria who wonders if she’ll be able to sleep at all now, having learned this about the rest of the gang. Yes, she lives with the Greens, but she has her own space in the basement, so this is all new to her.
- As the sleep begins and the noises commence, maybe it’s not all that bad, and Gloria is able to get to sleep on her own, when we discover the noises she makes during her sleep - much to everyone else’s chagrin.
- Check out the new chapter below:
- Disney Road Trip is a short-form interstitial series that features one-minute shorts that are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity on their own, but are designed so that each installment can be stitched together later on to tell one full story.
- You can find the previous entries in the Big City Greens-based story (as well as other road trips) at our page, here.
- Previously, we’ve seen some of the favorites from the cancelled series, Hailey’s On It!, embark on their own adventure, and Kiff and her classmates from Kiff have taken a trip to Historical Chairsburg. Primos has gotten in on the fun, and other Disney Channel animated series are set to get the Road Trip treatment in the future, including StuGo, Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, and The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.
- Big City Greens has just wrapped its fourth season on Disney Channel with a fifth on the way, promising more adventures with the 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- You can check out the full series, streaming now on Disney+.
