The Greens and Gloria Try To Get Some Sleep Ahead of Croblin-Con In Latest Chapter of "Disney Road Trip"

Vasquez's sleeping habit, unsurprisingly, is the most uncomfortable.

The latest chapter of the Big City Greens Disney Road Trip has arrived, and we get to see some of the trials and tribulations of sleeping in the same space on the RV as we approach Croblin-Con.

What’s Happening:

The gang is nearly at Croblin-Con (and Latte-Con!) as we get closer to our destination in the latest edition of Disney Road Trip , this time featuring characters from Big City Greens .

, this time featuring characters from . In our latest chapter, it’s bed time! As the gang gets ready for a night in, everyone starts apologizing for the noises that they’ll be making in their sleep.

Tilly snores, Cricket talks in his sleep, and Remy adorably laughs in his sleep. Most uncomfortable is perhaps Vasquez, who screams in his sleep.

As these revelations come to light, it’s Gloria who wonders if she’ll be able to sleep at all now, having learned this about the rest of the gang. Yes, she lives with the Greens, but she has her own space in the basement, so this is all new to her.

As the sleep begins and the noises commence, maybe it’s not all that bad, and Gloria is able to get to sleep on her own, when we discover the noises she makes during her sleep - much to everyone else’s chagrin.

Check out the new chapter below: