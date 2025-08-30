Croblin-Con (and Latte-Con!) Await as the Greens Arrive at Their Destination in Latest "Disney Road Trip"
They broke the one rules that we all totally knew from the outset.
Some of the Big City Greens favorites have made it to Croblin-Con, presumably ending their journey, but all is not what it seems at the convention center in this latest installment of Disney Road Trip.
What’s Happening:
- The gang has finally made it to their destination in the latest (and presumably final) chapter of this edition of Disney Road Trip featuring characters from Big City Greens.
- When Cricket, Remy, Tilly, Gloria, and Vasquez finally make it to Croblin-Con (and Latte-Con!), they realize that the two cons aren’t next door to each other, they’ve been double booked!
- Cricket states the obvious - everyone knows that you can’t give Croblins caffeine!
- As such, the combined cons lay in ruins with a bunch of caffeinated Croblins terrorizing the event and its parking lot. Unfortunately, to celebrate their journey, the gang’s RV is outfitted with a celebratory statue of a latte cup on their roof, so now the rambunctious crowd has turned toward them with their sights now set on the big cup.
- Knowing that they need to get out of there, the kids tell Vasquez to drive away, but he knows that Remy wants his special gold Croblin figure - one of the main reasons they went on this trip.
- Fighting through the crowd, Vasquez gets the figure and a cup of coffee for Gloria, but it seems that one of the crazed Croblins has made their way onto the RV. Time to go home!
- Check out the new short in full below.
- Disney Road Trip is a short-form interstitial series that features one-minute shorts that are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity on their own, but are designed so that each installment can be stitched together later on to tell one full story.
- You can find the previous entries in the Big City Greens-based story (as well as other road trips) at our page, here.
- Previously, we’ve seen some of the favorites from the cancelled series, Hailey’s On It!, embark on their own adventure, and Kiff and her classmates from Kiff have taken a trip to Historical Chairsburg. Primos has gotten in on the fun, and other Disney Channel animated series are set to get the Road Trip treatment in the future, including StuGo, Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, and The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.
- Big City Greens has just wrapped its fourth season on Disney Channel with a fifth on the way, promising more adventures with the 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- You can check out the full series, streaming now on Disney+.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com