Croblin-Con (and Latte-Con!) Await as the Greens Arrive at Their Destination in Latest "Disney Road Trip"

Some of the Big City Greens favorites have made it to Croblin-Con, presumably ending their journey, but all is not what it seems at the convention center in this latest installment of Disney Road Trip.

What’s Happening:

The gang has finally made it to their destination in the latest (and presumably final) chapter of this edition of Disney Road Trip featuring characters from Big City Greens .

When Cricket, Remy, Tilly, Gloria, and Vasquez finally make it to Croblin-Con (and Latte-Con!), they realize that the two cons aren't next door to each other, they've been double booked!

Cricket states the obvious - everyone knows that you can’t give Croblins caffeine!

As such, the combined cons lay in ruins with a bunch of caffeinated Croblins terrorizing the event and its parking lot. Unfortunately, to celebrate their journey, the gang’s RV is outfitted with a celebratory statue of a latte cup on their roof, so now the rambunctious crowd has turned toward them with their sights now set on the big cup.

Knowing that they need to get out of there, the kids tell Vasquez to drive away, but he knows that Remy wants his special gold Croblin figure - one of the main reasons they went on this trip.

Fighting through the crowd, Vasquez gets the figure and a cup of coffee for Gloria, but it seems that one of the crazed Croblins has made their way onto the RV. Time to go home!

Check out the new short in full below.