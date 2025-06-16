AMC Disney Springs Just Got an Alien Makeover

The popular theater is decorated in honor of the upcoming "Elio" release.

Blast off is just days away, and the AMC at Disney Springs has been decorated with banners and posters, in preparation for the premiere of Disney and Pixar's Elio on June 20th.

The main entrance of the AMC theater is adorned with a massive Elio banner hanging prominently at the top. More banners featuring different characters are positioned on the support columns on either side of the entrance, reinforcing the theme.

A striking purple, star-field carpet runner leads directly to the theater entrance, printed with the movie's title. Flanking this carpet are numerous vertical banners on chrome stanchions, each featuring different characters from the movie, including the protagonist Elio and various colorful aliens.

Advance tickets for Disney and Pixar's Elio are now available for purchase through Fandango

