Thanksgiving is only days away and a host of seasonal holidays will be following in the weeks after that. It's a time of year when many people will come together with friends and family to celebrate many holiday traditions. That includes the stars of many of your favorite Disney shows and movies.

What's Happening:

A new video on YouTube collects many different Disney stars to discuss their holiday memories and traditions.

Frozen franchise star Kristen Bell apparently used to peek at presents.

Tangled and Agatha All Along villain Kathryn Hahn reveals she used to make popcorn garlands with her family.

Disney Legend Susan Egan remembers a Christmas spent at Disneyland because her brother worked there at the time, so it was a way for them all to be together.

Not everybody's holiday memories are Disney-related, as Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Walker Scobell remembers a trip to New York City and Rockefeller Center.

The best one may be from Hexed star Hailee Steinfeld, who recently had a baby of her own, and simply says she's excited to start holiday traditions with her daughter.

The video isn't simply for fun. It's in support of Disney's Make the Holidays Magic campaign.

People can go to https://impact.disney.com/holidays/ and donate to either Toys for Tots or Make-A-Wish as a way to help others have wonderful holiday experiences who might not otherwise be able to.

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