"Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation" Set to Debut On Disney+ This Fall, Based On the Popular Mobile Game

Since 2020 in Japan and 2022 in North America, the popular mobile game Disney Twisted-Wonderland has been thrilling players with its character inspired by Disney villains. And now the anime adaptation of the game, entitled Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation (appropriately enough) will be coming to Disney+ this fall. Check out the trailer and poster below!



What’s happening:

A new anime series entitled Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation will make its Disney+ debut on Wednesday, October 29th.

will make its Disney+ debut on Wednesday, October 29th. The enchanted world of Disney Twisted-Wonderland is based on seven Disney villains: The Queen of Hearts, Scar, Ursula, Jafar, The Evil Queen, Hades, and Maleficent– each of whom are represented by seven legendary figures called the Great Seven.

is based on seven Disney villains: The Queen of Hearts, Scar, Ursula, Jafar, The Evil Queen, Hades, and Maleficent– each of whom are represented by seven legendary figures called the Great Seven. Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation will join other anime works such as Star Wars: Visions, Murai In Love, The Fable, and Cat’s Eye on the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services.

Watch Twisted Wonderland | Trailer | Disney+:

What they’re saying:

Official synopsis for Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation: “When a high school student is whisked away to a world of magic, he must steer clear of danger and work with his classmates to try and return home."

“When a high school student is whisked away to a world of magic, he must steer clear of danger and work with his classmates to try and return home." “Yuken Enma, an ordinary high school student from Tokyo, suddenly finds himself transported to Night Raven College and immediately begins alienating its residents. Unable to wield magic, unsure of the customs, and stunned by the new reality he finds himself in, Yuken is forced to navigate this strange new world, searching for a way back home. Constantly finding himself tangled up in adventures with his troublemaking new classmates, Ace and Deuce, will Yuken be able to find his way home before incurring the wrath of the Rose-Red Tyrant - Riddle Rosehearts?"

