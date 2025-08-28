Yes They Canada! New Crave/Disney+/TSN Bundle for Canadian Streamers

Bell Media and Disney Entertainment partner to bring new streaming packages to Canadian audiences.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Bell Media and Disney Entertainment have officially launched new, value-packed bundles in the Canadian market that bring together the best of Disney+, Crave, and TSN.

What's Happening:

  • The collaboration between Bell Media and Disney Entertainment offers Canadian subscribers a variety of new streaming packages.
  • The Basic Bundle starts at just $15.75, offering a 24% savings and including Crave Basic and Disney+ Standard with Ads.
  • Subscribers can now enjoy a wide range of content, from HBO and Max Originals to the magic of Disney, the adventures of Pixar, the thrills of Marvel and Star Wars, and the non-stop sports coverage of TSN.
  • Bundles that include TSN provide access to an unmatched lineup of live sports, including the NFL, CFL, NBA, FIFA World Cup, F1, and more.
  • Popular titles available in these bundles include The Last of Us, Hacks, Shoresy, Moana 2, and Captain America: Brave New World.
  • Upcoming content to look forward to includes the new series Project Runway Canada, and the streaming debut of Lilo & Stitch.
  • Subscribers can access their content on multiple platforms, including Crave.ca, Disneyplus.ca, and TSN.ca, along with a variety of smart TVs and streaming devices.

Diving into the Canadian Streaming Landscape

  • The launch of these new bundles is part of a trend of significant growth in the Canadian streaming market.
  • According to a 2023 survey by Statista, Netflix remains the most popular streaming service in Canada, with a reported 24% market share.
  • However, competitors like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are gaining ground, with shares of 23% and 19%, respectively.
  • Crave holds a strong position as a top Canadian-owned service, with a 13% market share.
  • The new Bell Media and Disney Entertainment bundles capitalize on this trend by combining popular content from multiple platforms into a single subscription.

More Disney+ News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan