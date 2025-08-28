Yes They Canada! New Crave/Disney+/TSN Bundle for Canadian Streamers
Bell Media and Disney Entertainment partner to bring new streaming packages to Canadian audiences.
Bell Media and Disney Entertainment have officially launched new, value-packed bundles in the Canadian market that bring together the best of Disney+, Crave, and TSN.
What's Happening:
- The collaboration between Bell Media and Disney Entertainment offers Canadian subscribers a variety of new streaming packages.
- The Basic Bundle starts at just $15.75, offering a 24% savings and including Crave Basic and Disney+ Standard with Ads.
- Subscribers can now enjoy a wide range of content, from HBO and Max Originals to the magic of Disney, the adventures of Pixar, the thrills of Marvel and Star Wars, and the non-stop sports coverage of TSN.
- Bundles that include TSN provide access to an unmatched lineup of live sports, including the NFL, CFL, NBA, FIFA World Cup, F1, and more.
- Popular titles available in these bundles include The Last of Us, Hacks, Shoresy, Moana 2, and Captain America: Brave New World.
- Upcoming content to look forward to includes the new series Project Runway Canada, and the streaming debut of Lilo & Stitch.
- Subscribers can access their content on multiple platforms, including Crave.ca, Disneyplus.ca, and TSN.ca, along with a variety of smart TVs and streaming devices.
Diving into the Canadian Streaming Landscape
- The launch of these new bundles is part of a trend of significant growth in the Canadian streaming market.
- According to a 2023 survey by Statista, Netflix remains the most popular streaming service in Canada, with a reported 24% market share.
- However, competitors like Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ are gaining ground, with shares of 23% and 19%, respectively.
- Crave holds a strong position as a top Canadian-owned service, with a 13% market share.
- The new Bell Media and Disney Entertainment bundles capitalize on this trend by combining popular content from multiple platforms into a single subscription.
