Quiz: How Well Do You Know Disney Channel's "Camp Rock"
Are you a Camp Rock superfan? Put your skills to the test with our Camp Rock quiz.
Last night, August 10th, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Greetings From Your Hometown tour at Met Life Stadium in Rutherford, NJ. As if the 2000s nostalgia wasn’t already on full blast, the Jo Bros invited pop sensation Demi Lovato out on stage to perform a medley of hits from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2. Going viral across social media platforms, Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray were suddenly brought back to life, absolutely breaking the internet for the young Millennials and Gen Zers that grew up with the series.
Arriving just as rumors surrounding a third installation into the film series have begun gaining traction, it sounds like The Final Jam wasn’t so final after all. But with all this reminiscing about summer 2008 and 2010, how much do you actually remember from Camp Rock? Let’s find out!
The questions get harder as they go, with the first three being easy, questions 4-6 being slightly harder, questions 7-9 being difficult, and question 10 being the hardest. Can you get them all right?
Camp Rock
How well did you do? Are you a Camp Rock superfan or is it time for a rewatch? Either way, we think it’s time to head over to Disney+ for a Camp Rock double feature!
