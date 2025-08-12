Quiz: How Well Do You Know Disney Channel's "Camp Rock"

Are you a Camp Rock superfan? Put your skills to the test with our Camp Rock quiz.

Last night, August 10th, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Greetings From Your Hometown tour at Met Life Stadium in Rutherford, NJ. As if the 2000s nostalgia wasn’t already on full blast, the Jo Bros invited pop sensation Demi Lovato out on stage to perform a medley of hits from Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2. Going viral across social media platforms, Mitchie Torres and Shane Gray were suddenly brought back to life, absolutely breaking the internet for the young Millennials and Gen Zers that grew up with the series.

Arriving just as rumors surrounding a third installation into the film series have begun gaining traction, it sounds like The Final Jam wasn’t so final after all. But with all this reminiscing about summer 2008 and 2010, how much do you actually remember from Camp Rock? Let’s find out!

The questions get harder as they go, with the first three being easy, questions 4-6 being slightly harder, questions 7-9 being difficult, and question 10 being the hardest. Can you get them all right?

Camp Rock Question 1: Played by Meaghan Jett Martin, who was Mitchie Torres’ archnemesis at Camp Rock? Tess Tyler Caitlyn Gellar Lola Scott Ella Pador Question 2: Consisting of Shane (Joe), Nate (Nick), and Jason (Kevin) Gray, what is the name of the film’s popstar boyband? Link 3 Click 3 Track 3 Connect 3 Question 3: What does Jason ask Shane to make him when they drop him off at Camp Rock? A lanyard A friendship bracelet A birdhouse A song Question 4: An argument between Tess and Caitlyn lands Caitlyn with kitchen duty. What does Tess blame on Caitlyn to get her in trouble? A food fight A broken guitar A fist fight A fire Question 5: During a party, Caitlyn’s performance has Mitchie and the rest of the campers saying “Wow, she’s really good!” What does Tess claim she saw to interrupt her performance? A cockroach A snake A mouse A rat Question 6: Who is not a background singer for Tess’s iconic performance of “Too Cool?” Dee Ella Peggy Mitchie Question 7: Mitchie, surrounded by rich and well-connected teenagers, is embarrassed to admit her mom works at the camp’s kitchen. What Chinese music channel does Mitchie say her mom is president of? Hot Tunes TV Pop Beat TV Hit Mix TV Mega Music TV Question 8: What of these other actors auditioned to play Shane Gray in Camp Rock? Mitchell Musso Lucas Till Taylor Lautner Drew Seeley Question 9: Unfortunately, Camp Rock isn’t a real place, but the two camps that were used for filming are! Where were those two camps located? Washington, USA British Columbia, Canada Georgia, USA Ontario, Canada Question 10: While Peggy may have won the Final Jam with her anthemic song “Here I Am,” actress Jasmine Richards is actually lip-syncing the song. Who is actually singing the song? Haylie Duff Julie Griffin Renee Sands Jordan Pruitt Submit Answers Your Results Try Again

How well did you do? Are you a Camp Rock superfan or is it time for a rewatch? Either way, we think it’s time to head over to Disney+ for a Camp Rock double feature!

