Disney's 1989 TV Film "Polly" is Being Adapted into a Musical

The original film explores the story of a young orphan, adopted by her rich aunt, as she contends with the realities of segregation in 1950s Alabama.
Disney’s 1989 TV movie Polly is set to be the inspiration for a brand new Broadway-bound musical.

What’s Happening:

  • TheatreMania is reporting that the Disney TV movie Polly is being adapted into a stage musical.
  •  Producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced the development of Polly: The Musical earlier this week, which is set to see the original film’s director and choreographer Debbie Allen return for the new project.
  • Allen, who is a two-time Tony nominee, will direct and choreograph the stage production.
  • Lena Waithe and Michael Benjamin Washington are set to write the book, with Siedah Garret and Joriah Kwamé writing music and lyrics.
  • No timeline for the project has been announced at this time, but the production is intended to head to Broadway.
  • Polly explores the story of an optimistic orphan in 1950s Alabama who has to learn how to deal with the conflict surrounding segregation in a small town.
  • The original film stars Keshia Knight Pulliam as Polly and Phylicia Rashad as Aunt Polly.

