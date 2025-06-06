Disney's 1989 TV Film "Polly" is Being Adapted into a Musical
The original film explores the story of a young orphan, adopted by her rich aunt, as she contends with the realities of segregation in 1950s Alabama.
Disney’s 1989 TV movie Polly is set to be the inspiration for a brand new Broadway-bound musical.
What’s Happening:
- TheatreMania is reporting that the Disney TV movie Polly is being adapted into a stage musical.
- Producer Brian Anthony Moreland announced the development of Polly: The Musical earlier this week, which is set to see the original film’s director and choreographer Debbie Allen return for the new project.
- Allen, who is a two-time Tony nominee, will direct and choreograph the stage production.
- Lena Waithe and Michael Benjamin Washington are set to write the book, with Siedah Garret and Joriah Kwamé writing music and lyrics.
- No timeline for the project has been announced at this time, but the production is intended to head to Broadway.
- Polly explores the story of an optimistic orphan in 1950s Alabama who has to learn how to deal with the conflict surrounding segregation in a small town.
- The original film stars Keshia Knight Pulliam as Polly and Phylicia Rashad as Aunt Polly.
Musical Magic:
- Disney Cruise Line and Disney Live Entertainment are currently gearing up to launch a new musical adventure aboard the Disney Destiny.
- Disney Hercules is set to bring the mythical magic of the hit 1997 animated film to life in a new Broadway-style production.
- The production is set to make its debut in November 2025, which will include impressive puppets and effects to bring the fan-favorite tale to life.
- You can read our latest update on Disney Hercules here.
