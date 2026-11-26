Doctor Doom Float Arrives in Japan Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday
The tower’s social media post includes two photos from the waterfront plaza.
Avengers: Doomsday has been taking over the world of late. In addition to all the merchandising deals, the promotional opportunities, and the record-breaking movie trailers, we recently saw massive physical installations in five U.S. cities. Now, there's another one halfway around the world.
What's Happening:
- Chubu Electric Power MIRAI TOWER shared a look at its water plaza in Nagoya, where a giant Doctor Doom display has arrived beneath the tower.
- According to Japan's Cinema Today, the float is scheduled to remain through December 7.
- The float appeared in the November 1 Nihonbashi-Kyobashi Festival parade in Tokyo. The float stands approximately 4.5 meters, or nearly 15 feet, tall.
- After Nagoya, the reported display schedule includes:
- December 11–13: Tokyo Comic Con 2026 at Makuhari Messe
- December 14–25: TOHO Cinemas Hibiya
- Avengers: Doomsday, starring Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, opens in U.S. and Japanese theaters on December 18.
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