Photos: El Capitan Theatre Throws Fan Event in Celebration of Marvel's "Thunderbolts*"

"Thunderbolts*" is now in theaters everywhere.

Marvel Studios’ latest action-packed story Thunderbolts* is now in theaters. Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood held a special Fan Event in celebration of the film, and Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend. Let’s take a look.

What’s Happening:

Last Thursday, May 1st, Laughing Place had the chance to attend the El Capitan Theatre’s Thunderbolts* Fan Event.

Fan Event. The special screening offered Marvel’s biggest fans an opportunity to experience the film on the Thursday premiere as well as check out some special offerings, photo ops, gifts, and more.

The theater was fully decked out in posters to celebrate the new film.

In the trend of souvenir popcorn buckets, the El Cap was ready to go with three special 130 oz collectible tins. A special Red Guardian tin was absolutely the highlight of the collectible containers, which came fitted with the character’s helmet.

Concessions also had some specialty drinks available for purchase: Thunderbolts* Blast: Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite, and pineapple puree topped with cold foam and yellow sugar.



Yelena’s Black (Cherry) Widow Cola: Coca-Cola, black cherry puree, and sour cherry bursting boba.

Both drinks are available during regular screenings of the film and run for $8.50 each.

The theater also had two dedicated photo ops, with a poster standee as well as a Thunderbolts* cereal box photo op.

Downstairs, the lower lounge hosted several real costumes from the film that fans could take pictures with.

Prior to the screening, fans were treated with an organ performance of Disney hits.

In addition to getting a chance to see Thunderbolts*, attendees of the Fan Event also went home with some extra special items. For Thursday, the gifts included an event credential, a Thunderbolts* cereal box, and a Thunderbolts* tote back.

Thunderbolts* is now playing at the El Capitan

is now playing at the The anti-hero film sees the return of several fan favorite characters.

After being caught in a trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the group of anti-heroes will be forced into completing dangerous missions in order to redeem themselves.

The film stars: Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ The Winter Soldier Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/ Black Widow Wyatt Russell as John Walk/ US Agent David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/ Ghost Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Breykov/ Taskmaster Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine Lewis Pullman as Bob Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross

Thunderbolts* was directed by Jake Schreier, who is best known for his work on Beef and recently worked with Disney on S tar Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Read More Marvel: