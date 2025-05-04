Photos: El Capitan Theatre Throws Fan Event in Celebration of Marvel's "Thunderbolts*"
"Thunderbolts*" is now in theaters everywhere.
Marvel Studios’ latest action-packed story Thunderbolts* is now in theaters. Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood held a special Fan Event in celebration of the film, and Laughing Place had the pleasure to attend. Let’s take a look.
What’s Happening:
- Last Thursday, May 1st, Laughing Place had the chance to attend the El Capitan Theatre’s Thunderbolts* Fan Event.
- The special screening offered Marvel’s biggest fans an opportunity to experience the film on the Thursday premiere as well as check out some special offerings, photo ops, gifts, and more.
- The theater was fully decked out in posters to celebrate the new film.
- In the trend of souvenir popcorn buckets, the El Cap was ready to go with three special 130 oz collectible tins. A special Red Guardian tin was absolutely the highlight of the collectible containers, which came fitted with the character’s helmet.
- Concessions also had some specialty drinks available for purchase:
- Thunderbolts* Blast: Minute Maid Lemonade, Sprite, and pineapple puree topped with cold foam and yellow sugar.
- Yelena’s Black (Cherry) Widow Cola: Coca-Cola, black cherry puree, and sour cherry bursting boba.
- Both drinks are available during regular screenings of the film and run for $8.50 each.
- The theater also had two dedicated photo ops, with a poster standee as well as a Thunderbolts* cereal box photo op.
- Downstairs, the lower lounge hosted several real costumes from the film that fans could take pictures with.
- Prior to the screening, fans were treated with an organ performance of Disney hits.
- In addition to getting a chance to see Thunderbolts*, attendees of the Fan Event also went home with some extra special items. For Thursday, the gifts included an event credential, a Thunderbolts* cereal box, and a Thunderbolts* tote back.
- Thunderbolts* is now playing at the El Capitan and theaters everywhere.
- The anti-hero film sees the return of several fan favorite characters.
- After being caught in a trap by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, the group of anti-heroes will be forced into completing dangerous missions in order to redeem themselves.
- The film stars:
- Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/ The Winter Soldier
- Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/ Black Widow
- Wyatt Russell as John Walk/ US Agent
- David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/ Red Guardian
- Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr/ Ghost
- Olga Kurylenko as Antonia Breykov/ Taskmaster
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
- Lewis Pullman as Bob
- Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross
- Thunderbolts* was directed by Jake Schreier, who is best known for his work on Beef and recently worked with Disney on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.
