“Thunderbolts*” Cast Members Surprise Fans at Miami IMAX Fan Event
These Marvel fans sure were surprised when Ghost, Mel and Bob turned up!
A few members of the Thunderbolts* recently stopped by an IMAX screening of the film in Miami to surprise and delight the Marvel fans in attendance.
What’s Happening:
- Thunderbolts* stars Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Geraldine Viswanathan (Mel) and Lewis Pullman (Bob) surprised the crowd at last night’s Thunderbolts* IMAX fan event in Miami, Florida.
- Marvel Studios shared a short video of the moment, as John-Kamen got the crowd riled up before the movie started.
- In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?
- Marvel’s Thunderbolts* is now playing in theaters everywhere.
- You can find out what we thought about the latest film from Marvel Studios in our review, here.
