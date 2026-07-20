Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre Reveals Infinity Vision Certification, "Avengers: Doomsday" Fan Events for December

With this morning's release of the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel Studios fans are scrambling to get their tickets to see the latest blockbuster entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But the best place of all to see the movie may very well be the Disney-operated El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, which today revealed that it has been officially certified as an Infinity Vision theater for the upcoming release of the film. There are also several fun events planned for opening weekend, so let's take a look at what El Capitan is offering.

What's happening:

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood has revealed its Infinity Vision certification and plans for its release of Avengers: Doomsday this winter.

Infinity Vision is a certification for premium large-format theater, guaranteeing moviegoers an exceptional film presentation, including big screens with bright images and outstanding sound.

On opening night of Avengers: Doomsday-- Thursday, December 17 -- at 8:30 PM El Capitan will host a screening that will include reserved seats, a hat promoting the movie, a 64 oz. popcorn and 24 oz. fountain drink, and a credential.

-- at 8:30 PM El Capitan will host a screening that will include reserved seats, a hat promoting the movie, a 64 oz. popcorn and 24 oz. fountain drink, and a credential. Then on the following day-- Friday, December 18-- El Capitan is hosting a Friday Fan Event that will include (for those who purchase the Heroes Assemble Pack) reserved seats, priority entry, a plush keychain, a 130 oz. collectible popcorn tin, a 24 oz. fountain drink, and a credential.

There will also be a Saturday Fan Event on Saturday, December 19 that will include (for those who purchase the Worlds Collide Pack) reserved seats, priority entry, a credential, a mystery mini figure, a 130 oz. collectible tin, and a 24 oz. fountain drink.

that will include (for those who purchase the Worlds Collide Pack) reserved seats, priority entry, a credential, a mystery mini figure, a 130 oz. collectible tin, and a 24 oz. fountain drink. General tickets are also available for the Friday and Saturday Fan Events. These include reserved seats, credentials, a 64 oz. popcorn, and a 24 oz. fountain drink.

Then, El Capitan Theatre guests who attend screenings at the theater on Sunday, December 20 will receive one (of three) randomly selected Limited Edition 1000 pin.

In order to purchase tickets for Avengers: Doomsday at El Capitan Theatre, be sure to visit the theater's official website.

To find an Infinity Vision-certified theater near you, visit the official Infinity Vision website.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released into theaters on Friday, December 18.

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